Style & Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears 10 Looks By Black Designers At American Music Awards

The actress made a statement with her many costume changes throughout the night.
By Julia Brucculieri
10/10/2018 10:23am ET | Updated 3 hours ago

When we found out Tracee Ellis Ross was hosting the 2018 American Music Awards, we couldn’t wait to see all her costume changes. She didn’t disappoint.

For this year’s award ceremony, Ross wore looks exclusively from black designers. She confirmed as much on Twitter prior to the show, noting that she had also worn black designers in her press looks for the AMAs.

Some of our favorite pieces included the blush pink Pyer Moss suit Ross wore on the red carpet, the dramatic Gucci Dapper Dan cape, and a multi-tiered tulle gown by Off-White ― a bigger, bolder version of Serena Williams’ now infamous Off-White by Nike tennis skirts. And there were so many more.

Ross has spoken out about representation in the fashion industry before, and her outfit choices for an influential event such as the AMAs are a stunning tribute to black designers.

Check out all of Tracee Ellis Ross’ show-stopping looks below:

The Pyer Moss Suit
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The actor wore this blush pink suit, designed by Kerby Jean-Raymond, on the red carpet. 
The Dapper Dan Gucci Cape
Kevin Mazur/AMA2018 via Getty Images
The cape was paired with a sequin jumpsuit by Nicolas Jebran, necklace and earrings by Jacob and Co. and a custom grill by Lillian Shalom.
The CD Greene Gold Sequin Dress
Image Group LA via Getty Images
The Shanel Campbell Skirt
Image Group LA via Getty Images
Ross paired the skirt with an "I am a voter" T-shirt, which was a collaboration between her stylist, Karla Welch and When We All Vote, and Aminah Jillil shoes. 
The Off-White Tulle Dress
Image Group LA via Getty Images
Paired with Louboutin pumps. 
The Sergio Hudson Leopard Print Ensemble
Kevin Mazur/AMA2018 via Getty Images
Paired with Casadei pumps and Gucci sunglasses. 
The Lavie by CK Dress
Kevin Mazur/AMA2018 via Getty Images
Paired with Stuart Weitzman earrings and pumps. 
The Balmain Sequined Dress
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images
The dress was designed by Olivier Rousteing. 
The Déshon Suit, Earring and Brooch
Image Group LA via Getty Images
Paired with Tamara Mellon pumps.
The Red Cushnie Jumpsuit
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images
Paired with Jimmy Choo pumps. 
