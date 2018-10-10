When we found out Tracee Ellis Ross was hosting the 2018 American Music Awards, we couldn’t wait to see all her costume changes. She didn’t disappoint.

For this year’s award ceremony, Ross wore looks exclusively from black designers. She confirmed as much on Twitter prior to the show, noting that she had also worn black designers in her press looks for the AMAs.

I’ve featured black designers in all of my @AMAs press looks, and will do the same for all my show looks tonight! Stay tuned for look-by-look details!#AMAs — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) October 9, 2018

Some of our favorite pieces included the blush pink Pyer Moss suit Ross wore on the red carpet, the dramatic Gucci Dapper Dan cape, and a multi-tiered tulle gown by Off-White ― a bigger, bolder version of Serena Williams’ now infamous Off-White by Nike tennis skirts. And there were so many more.

Ross has spoken out about representation in the fashion industry before, and her outfit choices for an influential event such as the AMAs are a stunning tribute to black designers.

Check out all of Tracee Ellis Ross’ show-stopping looks below: