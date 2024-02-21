Who better to source skin care hacks from than airplane pilots, who spend hours in moisture-sucking cabin air and who switch between different climates and time zones near-daily? All of that can take a toll on skin.

Delta Air Lines pilots Larissa Vculek and Paul Janowicz shared their skin care travel tips with us, and based on their insights, we’ve sourced some customer-beloved beauty products to get your travel routine started.

The main takeaways around caring for your skin while traveling, according to Vculek? First, focus on hydration, especially when dealing with winter weather. “Moisturizing is key,” Vculek said via email. “Hydrate your skin as much as possible before flying into cooler climates.”

And, of course, don’t skimp on sunscreen! “I always put on SPF,” she added. “Whether it’s in my tinted moisturizer or foundation, it’s important to wear it daily even in cold climates!”

Read on for the pilots’ tips and tricks for keeping skin healthy and hydrated while you’re in the sky.

