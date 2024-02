A facial cleanser, like Bioderma Sensibio micellar water

"[I] make sure to always have a cleanser and moisturizer/sunscreen combo with me [when I travel," noted Janowicz.I'm convinced that when it comes to facial cleansers, micellar water just cannot be beat. This type of cleanser removes makeup, pollution, dirt and oil from your face without requiring you to wash it off. That means you can use it just about anywhere as long as you have a cotton pad or something similar to apply it with. It's a great choice for traveling, since you can easily cleanse your face while having to take a trip to the airport bathroom or the lavatory on the plane (I'm truly not sure which one is less appealing).Bioderma's bestselling formula is designed to be extra gentle on skin, so you won't have to resort to harsh rubbing or tugging to remove makeup, oil and dirt. It's available in four sizes, including a travel size