Trevor Noah has the perfect sport for Donald Trump ― because the ex-president may need one now that he’s feuding with another professional league. (Watch the video below.)

Trump urged a boycott of Major League Baseball after it protested Georgia’s new voting law by moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta. The law’s provisions, which include restrictions on mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes, have been lambasted as an attempt to suppress the Black vote in response to GOP defeats in 2020.

Trump called for a boycott of the National Football League a few years ago as players began to kneel during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality. And he condemned the NBA last year when players started protesting injustice before games.

“At this rate, pretty soon the only sport left for him to watch will be ― soccer,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” Monday. “And I actually think that he’ll like it. Especially the flopping.”

Flopping is when players exaggerate an injury or contact by another player to influence the referee. Noah imagined a conversation between an adviser and Trump about flopping in soccer.

Adviser: “Mr. President, an important part of this sport is making it seem like your opponent did something wrong when in fact they didn’t.”

Trump: “It truly is the beautiful game.”

Fast-forward to 5:35: