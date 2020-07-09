“The Daily Show” was the first late night show to have Dr. Fauci. His people even sought you out as a way for him to speak to a younger audience. But you said recently that it was almost a disaster behind the scenes?

We taped the interview, and it was a long interview, so it was going to take a while to edit anyway, and then the editors ... they all of a sudden were just like the sync’s off. And they had to check like every frame by frame by frame. There were just lengthy parts of the interview where the sync was off. And listen, not everybody is going to be critical of it. We don’t like to put something up on the air that we know is not really broadcast quality, and our editors are perfectionists. They take pride in their work, so they don’t want it to look bad because it is a reflection of them. But they were working right up until the last minute.

What would’ve happened if it couldn’t be fixed?

I don’t think there was a world where we would have decided that it wasn’t going to air. At some point, I was like, “Guys, I know you want it to look good but it also can’t not air.” And I have to say, every night there’s been compromises like that where we just have to make the decision of is this the best version of this? Could it use another graphic? Is the audio a little bit off? Had we listened to it again, would we have put some background noise on that spot? But at some point, you just have to get it out. It’s never necessarily a perfect show, so you have to relinquish yourself. But are we saying what we want to say? Are the jokes good? And getting that on the air. Ideally it’s the best version you can do in the time you have.

Jon Stewart recently talked about how paying interns on “The Daily Show” led to a more diverse group of people working there. What are other behind-the-scenes ways the show influences its perspective?

Trevor had a giant initiative when he got there to make sure that the staff was inclusive and had many, many voices represented. And I think the world was starting to move in that direction, but we were now a show with a Black host and we needed to make sure that we were writing for his point of view. But not only his point of view. He’s like ... you guys, half of the world is women. So we have to make sure we have female voices in the room. If we’re going to be appealing to all these different audiences, let’s make sure we’re representing all of them. That isn’t just race or sex, it translates to schools of thought. We have people who are libertarian; we have hard core right people in the room. And by the room, I mean the morning meeting really is where we have like 40 to 50 people usually sitting around watching video clips of the news overnight and kind of just throwing out opinions, jokes and ideas. Having different voices in the room is what gets the show to be a final product that people feel is relatable. And I think that it’s relatable because it’s such a melding of so many different points of view and obviously led by Trevor’s.