Tristan Thompson Allegedly Cheated On Khloe Kardashian (Again) With Kylie Jenner's BFF

Just when things were starting to make sense again in the world of the Kardashians ― Kanye’s stopped tweeting, Kendall hasn’t been seen with a Pepsi in years and Kim is back to hawking detox tea ― the famous family has been rocked with a scandal that very well could divide them down the middle.

TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked broke the news on Tuesday that Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson had pulled the plug on their on-again, off-again relationship 10 months after welcoming a daughter over allegations he’s been carrying on another affair.

The reality TV star previously stuck by the Cleveland Cavaliers player last spring after he was caught cheating with multiple women in videos days before she gave birth to baby True, who will ring in her first birthday in April.

This time around, Thompson, 27, was reportedly spotted cozying up to Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s childhood friend who’s become a mainstay on the family’s reality TV shows, at a private house party in Los Angeles over the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Jerritt Clark via Getty Images Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose together at his birthday celebration in 2018.

Thompson and Woods, who models for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American fashion line, were reportedly “all over each other, and, it wasn’t just ‘friendly’” at the party with the 21-year-old model not leaving until the next morning.

Multiple outlets confirm that Woods was at the event with a mutual friend informing Khloe about the alleged tryst on Monday, according to E! News, leading to a confrontation with the NBA star, who “tried to deny” the allegations.

Thompson sent out a quickly deleted tweet after the news made the internet rounds, writing, “FAKE NEWS” on Twitter Tuesday, seemingly responding to the rumors.

Khloe Kardashian and company are singing a different tune, however, leaving a string of comments on Instagram posts that seem to indicate she believes Thompson did indeed cheat on her with Woods.

Kardashian commented a slew of shouting emojis on a Hollywood Unlocked video post, in which the outlet’s founder Jason Lee claims a writer from the site was at the party in question with both Thompson and Woods.

“One of my writers was there. Tristan, you took everyone’s phones, but you let them stay. Jordyn came in, she was all up in your lap, you were all over her, touchy feely,” he said in the video. “And you let the girl stay the night until seven in the morning. Now that happened. That’s a fact. Tristan, the fact you messed around with her sister’s best friend, and Kylie, the fact your best friend was at the house? Get her out. And get him out too.”

Kardashian’s confidantes Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen also weighed in on the post, writing “STRONG FACTS” and “Amen!!” respectively.

Haqq later commented “These hoes ain’t loyal” on an Instagram meme about Kylie kicking Jordyn out of her guest house, where the model still reportedly resides, in the wake of the scandal.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

While Khloe recovers from yet another brush with infidelity ― ex-husband Lamar Odom was unfaithful throughout their marriage ― the family is gathering around her and reportedly keeping Woods at a distance.

“The whole family is writing Jordyn off,” an unnamed source told E! News.

Another People source added the KarJenner crew are “beyond angry and disgusted” with Woods, who’s now put Kylie Jenner in the middle of a very messy situation.

The makeup mogul is reportedly “very torn on how to handle the situation” and was “in denial for days” over the rumors give her close connection with Woods.