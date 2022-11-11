Former President Donald Trump is touting his influence in the midterms and using calculations that his supporters are enthusiastically embracing.

The Republican Party’s “red wave” Tuesday turned out to be a red whimper as Trump-endorsed candidates floundered across the nation. But, in two posts on Truth Social this week, Trump claimed he had “219 wins to 16 losses,” adding: “Who has ever done better than that?”

Advertisement

Trump seems to be referring to NBC’s prediction that Republicans could win 219 House seats and Dems could take 216 seats, and claiming that he’s responsible for all of the House Republican wins.

In that case, his “losses” would be the Democratic wins and his “record” as of late Thursday would be more like 211 to 192 — a much smaller margin of victory.

Trump may also be padding his win record by backing unopposed House incumbents or GOP candidates in deeply red states or regions who were pretty much guaranteed to win, The Washington Times reported Thursday:

Advertisement

Of his 219 wins, many were in deep-red districts where candidates’ victories were all-but-sealed going into the election. Some were for local officials and state legislators with little impact on the overall political landscape. https://t.co/szThyO5zl2 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 10, 2022

In reality, the GOP performance in the midterms ranks among the worst for opposition parties in recent midterm history, The Washington Post reported.

Yet, Trump supporters are already attacking the media for failing to recognize Trump’s influence (which even Republicans are blasting):

Pushing the narrative that President Trump is done, he is "no longer the Kingmaker" after a night of 219 wins and only 16 losses is like pushing to get a vaccine for an illness with 99.6% survivability — Ultra MAGA Randy 🍊 (@RBLEV777) November 10, 2022

219 Wins



16 Losses



shut off your TV



Sheep — For the American People....The Landslide Returns! (@66camshaft) November 10, 2022

Advertisement