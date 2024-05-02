PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden stormy daniels

Trump Gets Quick Lesson In Recent History After Awkward Error During Rally Rant

The former president made a curious math error during a rally in Michigan -- and his critics were quick to pounce.
Ed Mazza
Donald Trump on Wednesday seemed to forget who was president in 2021 as he called on voters to remember better times.

“Three years ago, we were a great nation,” Trump said at a rally in Michigan during an off day in his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case. “And we will soon be a great nation again.”

Trump also praised “hard-working patriots,” claimed the the nation is being “laughed at” around the world, and launched into his usual attacks on the media, “globalists,” the “deep state,” etc.

But it was his choice of “three years ago” as a measure of greatness that struck many as curious given that he wasn’t president three years ago.

President Joe Biden had already been in office more than three months.

Biden by this point three years ago had signed dozens of executive orders reversing Trump policies, and signed into law the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package aimed at helping the nation out of the COVID-19 pandemic as vaccines became widely available.

Trump lost the 2020 election, and wasn’t president three years ago ― and his critics were quick to offer a history lesson:

