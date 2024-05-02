EntertainmentDonald TrumpJoe Biden Jimmy Kimmel

'He Hates That So Much': Jimmy Kimmel Tells The Story That's Driving Trump Nuts

The late night host spots a report that the former president "really" doesn't like.
Jimmy Kimmel said one of Donald Trump’s favorite lines of attack on President Joe Biden is backfiring ― and it’s likely driving the former president up a wall.

Trump calls Biden “Sleepy Joe,” and did so again this week in a message on Truth Social.

“Why is a person over the last three weeks who’s fallen asleep in public more times than a tree sloth calling anyone other than himself else sleepy?” Kimmel asked, referring to reports Trump keeps nodding off in court during his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Kimmel said there’s an explanation for Trump’s “Sleepy Joe” attacks.

“It’s called projection,” he said. “He’s embarrassed that he’s the one who keeps falling asleep so he projects it on others.”

Kimmel noted a report that his attorneys are now trying different ways to keep him awake because of all the stories coming out about him dozing off in court.

“Oh, he hates that so much,” Kimmel said. “He really does.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

