Jimmy Kimmel Reveals How Melania Could Troll Trump Right Into Jail

The late night host said the judge's latest order also presents an opportunity for the former first lady.
Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically took Donald Trump’s side on Tuesday after the former president was fined $9,000 for multiple violations of a gag order in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” Kimmel snarked. “This trial is about the fact that he paid a woman to be quiet. Now he isn’t quiet, he has to pay them? It makes no sense. They’re using his thing against him.”

Trump has likened himself to Jesus in the case ― and Kimmel took that comparison to the next level.

“It’s like Jesus, a carpenter, who they nailed to a cross. I mean, think about it,” Kimmel said. “Read about it in your Trump-brand Bibles.”

Judge Juan Merchan said further violations of the gag order could lead to jail time ― and Kimmel said there’s an opening for Melania Trump to get her husband locked up.

“Melania was like, ‘Don’t let the judge tell you what to do. Keep violating. Be a man,’” Kimmel said.

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

