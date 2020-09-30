Trump Wrongly Insists Biden 'Refused' To Say 'Law And Order' During Debate

One day after verbally sparring with Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a chaotic mess of a presidential debate, President Donald Trump blasted his opponent on Twitter because he “refused” to use the term “law & order.”

Biden REFUSED to use the term, LAW & ORDER! There go the Suburbs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

The president’s tweet echoed his insistence during Wednesday’s debate that Biden was anti-police and in favor of lawlessness. Biden refuted this claim to Trump’s face, arguing that the majority of police officers were good people and that he was in favor of reforming police institutions rather than defunding them, a point that has previously been echoed by his campaign.

Trump’s tweet also stated that America’s suburbs would be destroyed during a potential Biden presidency — a familiar talking point that Trump has employed in order to create division, paint himself as a protector of American suburban life and vilify the demonstrations in cities with Democratic leaders, such as Minneapolis and Portland.

Twitter users quickly responded to the tweet, pointing out that Trump would be wise to avoid speaking about refusals — particularly since, when presented the opportunity during the debate, the president refused to condemn white supremacy and instead told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

You REFUSED to condemn white supremacy. That’s what happened. Your tweet is nonsense. #BidenWonTheDebate — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 30, 2020

You REFUSED to denounce white supremacy.



You REFUSED to warn Americans about the dangers of COVID.



You REFUSED to release your tax returns because you REFUSED to pay taxes.



You are an agent of Russia. You are an agent of chaos. You are a white supremacist. https://t.co/Q1hi07CeoP — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) September 30, 2020

The president literally told a neo-Nazi group to "stand by."



He refused to denounce white supremacists, who according to the FBI are the greatest domestic terrorism threat. https://t.co/NZngBxT7QH — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 30, 2020

You were given the opportunity to condemn white supremacy and undercut a major democratic talking point, even with a *lie*, and you refused. https://t.co/j8bDKigYsd — Magdaloween! (@MagsVisaggs) September 30, 2020

when you refused to denounce white supremacy and are now flailing https://t.co/s1zzuz3div — Interview With The Wampire™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 30, 2020

Drop the moderator reviews & focus on this:



1- Trump refused to condemn white supremacists

2- He refused to pledge to accept the results of the election

3- He called on supporters to “watch” the polls



These statements have deep national ramifications & will on Election Day — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 30, 2020

I hope everyone writing “this debate was a disaster” pieces tonight is clear about why: Trump refused to be civil. — nilay patel (@reckless) September 30, 2020

Trump’s take on Biden refusing to say the phrase “law and order” was also outright false, as pointed out by several Twitter commentators. Biden had, in fact, said the three words, arguing that he was in favor of “law and order with justice, where people get treated fairly.”

Actually he said it and said you wouldn’t know a suburb if it hit you in the face. Maybe you should have listened instead of praising Nazis. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 30, 2020

"Law and order with justice, where people get treated fairly." pic.twitter.com/QH9IolYuGG — Slade (@Slade) September 30, 2020