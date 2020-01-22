Trump Jabs Democrats With Bizarre Brag: They Don't Have The Material We Have

If President Donald Trump seems a little worried about the way his impeachment trial is going, he didn’t show it during a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

In fact, he taunted Democrats at one point by suggesting they didn’t have the information needed to impeach him.

“We’re doing very well,” he told reporters, before adding, “Honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.”

In an incredible exchange at Davos, @realdonaldtrump admits he is comfortable with the status of the impeachment trial because the White House is withholding evidence. "Honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material." As always, he says the quiet part out loud. pic.twitter.com/Gk3h1QZyAi — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) January 22, 2020

Many people responded via Twiter by saying the president was basically admitting to obstructing Congress ― which, of course, is the second article of impeachment he faces. Trump is accused of stonewalling the probe into his dealings with Ukraine’s government by preventing potential witnesses from testifying and by withholding key documents from investigators.

The second article of impeachment was for obstruction of Congress: covering up witnesses and documents from the American people.



This morning the President not only confessed to it, he bragged about it:



"Honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material." pic.twitter.com/DPAEFHIDjS — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 22, 2020

Trump, who obstructed Congress by withholding documents and witnesses, just told reporters in Davos that the House doesn’t have the evidence, “we” have all the evidence. Given that one of the charges is obstruction, that’s as brazenly corrupt and cynical as it gets. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 22, 2020

And just like that, Donald John Trump admits that he's obstructing justice by abusing his power: "Honestly, we have all the material. They don't have the material." https://t.co/hmVoP7HC1J — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 22, 2020

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who heads the team of House Democrats prosecuting the case against Trump in the Senate, responded to the president’s comments by saying hiding information from the American people “is nothing to brag about.”

On Trump saying “we have all the material” and “they don’t have the material,” Schiff tells reporters:



“Indeed they do have the material — hidden from the American people. That is nothing to brag about.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) January 22, 2020

Other politicians offered similar reactions.

Earlier today, Pres. Trump boasted about his obstruction of Congress, taunting that "we have all the material. They don't have the material." The Senate is a coequal branch with a constitutional obligation to pursue the truth. It’s time we start acting like it. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) January 22, 2020

“But honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.”



The President’s words show why we need to see ALL the documents and hear from ALL the witnesses.



He’s obstructed Congress because he’s guilty.



He must be held accountable. Period.https://t.co/nr8U7cpaD9 — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) January 22, 2020

George Conway, the husband of White House strategist Kellyanne Conway, predicted on CNN that Trump’s bizarre brag would come back to haunt him.

“The president is actually not a very smart man,” said Conway, who despite his wife’s job is an especially vocal Trump critic. “What he did here, he’s undercutting the arguments that he needs to make to keep the material from coming out. He’s not able to think one step beyond what’s coming out of his mouth — he’s just not that smart. That’s what he did here, he’s undercutting his own defense!”