Judge Reduces Donald Trump's Bond In Civil Fraud Appeal To $175 Million

The former president was supposed to pay $465 million in bond by Monday. A judge has now agreed to give him 10 days to post $175 million.
Paul Blumenthal
Former President Donald Trump has 10 days to post $175 million in bond after a New York judge agreed to reduce the bond payment in his civil fraud appeal on Monday.

Before the judge’s ruling, Trump was due to post $465 million in bond by the end of the day on Monday, or else New York Attorney General Letitia James would be able to begin seizing properties from him in order to fulfill the penalty imposed on him for engaging in fraudulent business practices.

