Trumper Who Chartered Buses To Jan. 6 Rally Pleads Guilty In Capitol Breach Case

U.S. Attorney's Office Frank Scavo lied to a local newspaper about being inside the Capitol.

Frank Scavo, a Donald Trump supporter from Pennsylvania who chartered four buses to D.C. on the day that the U.S. Capitol was attacked, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge on Wednesday.

As part of a plea agreement, Scavo pleaded guilty to one of the four counts in his criminal information during a virtual hearing before Judge Royce C. Lamberth. Scavo admitted that he “willfully and knowingly paraded, demonstrated, and picketed in a Capitol Building.”

Scavo, an Old Forge resident who said that about 200 Pennsylvania residents traveled on the trip he organized, initially lied to the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader, saying that he and his group “didn’t see what was going on inside the Capitol.” But the news outlet spotted Scavo in news photographs inside the Capitol building.

Scavo’s plea deal requires him to cooperate with federal authorities. He could potentially provide useful information about other Pennsylvania residents who traveled on his buses and unlawfully entered the Capitol building.

His attorney said Scavo was “ever regretful of having committed this crime.” The government will dismiss three other counts at sentencing as part of his plea deal. His sentencing date was set for Nov. 22.

The FBI has made about 600 arrests in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and hundreds of additional cases are in the works.