Eric Holder blasted President Donald Trump for his criticism of Democrats’ behavior during a hearing for acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, asking whether he’d lost his mind.

On Saturday, the president griped that lawmakers on the left “were vicious and totally showed their cards for everyone to see” while Whitaker was grilled by the House Judiciary Committee. Trump then claimed it was simply a play to secure the 2020 election.

The former attorney general didn’t mince words in his response, calling Trump’s Fox News fixation the source of his views.

Are you out of your mind? Instead of looking only at Fox during the Obama years you should have been paying a bit more attention to see how that now defeated Republican Congress treated Obama officials. Your people now simply can’t defend their record or actions. https://t.co/Zgq29umFZR — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 9, 2019

During his testimony Friday, Whitaker refused to deny characterizations of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia inquiry as a “witch hunt,” claiming he couldn’t remark on investigations before they were completed.

Squaring off with lawmakers in a series of heated exchanges, Whitaker at one point responded to a question from committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) by telling him that his five-minute time limit had passed, making for another shocking moment.

Although the acting attorney general assured that he has not interfered in Mueller’s work, Whitaker has been the subject of controversy for his past remarks bashing the investigation, indicating he may not be impartial.