Appeals Court Rules House Democrats Can Subpoena Trump's Financial Records

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a subpoena that House Democrats sent to President Donald Trump’s accounting firm for his financial records and tax returns.

The court issued a 2-1 ruling that the House Oversight & Reform Committee has the constitutional authority to investigate wrongdoing by the president of the United States and can therefore subpoena his financial records in pursuit of that investigation.

Judges David Tatel and Patricia Millett voted to uphold the subpoena, while Judge Neomi Rao voted against.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.