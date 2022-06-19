Donald Trump has posted a fake video of him striking President Joe Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike.
Biden did take a spill off his bike Saturday just as he stopped at the end of a ride in Delaware to greet reporters and supporters. He was uninjured.
“I’m good,” Biden told reporters after Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught.”
Trump’s fake video, posted Saturday on his Truth Social account, shows footage of Trump hitting a golf ball spliced together with doctored footage of Biden’s bike mishap, with a golf ball flying into his head. The callous social media stunt outraged critics.
