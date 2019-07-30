Trump Sends Hostage Crisis Envoy To A$AP Rocky Trial In Sweden

“He also pointed out that everyone is equal before the law and that the government neither can nor will try to influence the judicial process.”

On Thursday, Trump tweeted that he was “very disappointed” that Löfven was unable to help, stating his country had “let our African American Community down in the United States.”

“I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers,” he wrote. “Treat Americans fairly!”

While it remains unclear exactly what occurred during the altercation, videos posted on Rocky’s Instagram page show two men following the rapper and his entourage as he asks them to go away.

“We don’t want to fight y’all,” Rocky can be heard saying.

One of the clips shows a brief physical fight in which one of the men throws an object at one of Rocky’s associates.

Footage published online by TMZ shows a significantly more graphic fight in which Rocky appears to hurl a man to the pavement and beat him with others.

Rocky claims to have been acting in self-defense.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson told Reuters that while he takes provocation into consideration, he still believes a crime has been committed.