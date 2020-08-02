POLITICS

Trump Warns 'Jobs Will Disappear' If Biden's Elected. Jaws Drop.

"You already made the jobs disappear, sweetie," noted one Twitter follower.

In a mind-bending tweet Saturday President Donald Trump warned Americans that “jobs will disappear!” if Joe Biden is elected.

Millions of jobs have already disappeared — and the U.S. GDP just took the biggest dive in American history, plummeting 33%.

And Biden isn’t in the White House.

When he was there, the Obama administration created more jobs in each of its final three years than Trump did in his best year.

Critics on Twitter couldn’t quite believe what they read.

HuffPost

