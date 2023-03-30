Former President Donald Trump reacted angrily on Thursday to news that he had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury over a hush money payment made to an adult film actor. The 2024 candidate is the first U.S. president in history to be criminally charged.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” Trump said in a statement.

He went on: “The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.”

The grand jury voted Thursday to indict the former president for his role in the 2016 scheme to pay Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump.

Trump did not seem to be expecting the news. On Wednesday, Trump said on Truth Social that he had “GAINED SUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY” because the panel had not yet voted to indict him. In mid-March, the former president posted a breathless, all-caps rant to his social media platform predicting incorrectly that he would be arrested the following week.

Trump reportedly learned of his indictment not through his attorneys but via The New York Times, which first reported the news, according to Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell.

Prosecutors in New York had been investigating Trump and his business dealings for several years when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg breathed new life into the probe earlier this year.

In his statement, Trump reiterated his claim that Bragg was “hand-picked and funded by George Soros,” a billionaire donor to progressive causes who has emerged as a Republican boogeyman and target of extremist conspiracy theories.

Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, admitted to making the payment to Daniels in violation of campaign finance laws in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Cohen was sentenced in 2018 to three years’ imprisonment, serving part of it in home confinement.

Trump has always said he did nothing wrong in the matter. He admitted in 2018 that he reimbursed Cohen for making the payment, but denied that it was connected to his presidential campaign.

Trump also denied the affair with Daniels, although he appeared to acknowledge it occurred in a February post to Truth Social, where he wrote: “With respect to the ‘Stormy’ nonsense, it is VERY OLD & happened a long time ago, long past the very publicly known & accepted deadline of the Statute of Limitations.”