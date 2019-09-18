29 Highly Relatable Tweets About Moving In Together

Moving in with your significant other is lovely, but it’s not without its hiccups: There will be fights in IKEA over bed frames (and then building said bed frames), the discovery of your partner’s dirty, dirty secret single behaviors, and the struggle of compromising your decor to accommodate theirs. (Oh, great, she has a “Live, Laugh, Love” sign ...)
It’s a lot to take in. Luckily, we come bearing comic relief. Below, 29 relatable tweets about the highs and lows of moving in with the one you love.
Since moving in with my girlfriend, 70% of our conversations are about area rugs. Apparently I *do* have opinions on them!— brittany ashley (@britt27ash) September 11, 2017
I moved in with my girlfriend after 1 year. People say we're rushing in but we're both so in love with saving $900/mo.— Matthew Broussard (@mondaypunday) July 4, 2017
Writing a love poem called "Put the Dishes in the Dishwasher, but Not Like That."— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) January 15, 2017
Moved in with my boyfriend. Agreed he could have creative control of the living room. I now have to live with a creepy Julianne Moore cushion. pic.twitter.com/gnhHnhiYXb— Chris Godfrey (@ChrisPJGodfrey) September 17, 2019
The best thing about moving in with my girlfriend has been discovering the wonders of fabric softener.— Graham Mosimann (@GrahamMosimann) January 12, 2018
Have you used it?! Oh man, it's like wearing a hug all the time.
unexpected downside of moving in with my girlfriend is that now she knows I watch the a star is born trailer before bed every night— nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) September 13, 2018
Some would look at it as though I moved in with my girlfriend. I view it as being the unwitting beneficiary of 15 boxes of scented candles.— Jesse Joyce (@jessejoyce) April 16, 2009
"I moved in with my boyfriend. Now I feel like my life is one big held in fart."— Overheardla (@realoverheardla) August 4, 2017
I thought moving in with my girlfriend would be all sunshine and rainbows until I discovered it’s a constant cycle of watching her scroll past my tweets without liking them and finding strands of hair on every article of clothing I own— Really Nice Guy (@yaneezy__) November 20, 2018
I’m moving in with my girlfriend in mere weeks and we have gotten to the point of planning where I am loudly proclaiming “LOVE ME, LOVE MY BOOKS.”— Alice (@itsalicetime) September 5, 2019
Apparently, moving in with my boyfriend meant having to live amongst a shit ton of Donald Duck items 😂💕 pic.twitter.com/mJq24PAmcm— Say (@sanaysasanaysay) August 18, 2019
A major change that happened when I moved in with my girlfriend is that I now have a medicine cabinet with actual medicine in it.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) April 20, 2015
Just moved in with my girlfriend. We have 150 plants, 73 carabiners and 14 exfoliating mitts. All’s right in the world.— Kirsty Webeck 🏳️🌈 (@KirstyWebeck) November 5, 2018
[Just moved in with my girlfriend]— MehGyver (@TheAndrewNadeau) September 10, 2019
HER: *About to join me in the shower* Hey sexy.
ME: This is my cry time.
Couples moving in together: Just know that whoever signs into iTunes first will end up paying for every movie for the entire relationship— Dan Hopper (@DanHopp) September 11, 2016
I recently moved in with my girlfriend and uncovered this morning that she owns 3 Yankees hats. Any attorney’s out there that can get me out of a lease agreement?— Nate Geary (@NateGearyWGR) May 24, 2019
One thing I have discovered about moving in with another human after years & years of living with only a cat is fellow humans are resistant to my method of avoiding any actual unpacking by just taking what you need out of the boxes when you need them & putting them away only then— Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) August 27, 2019
The scariest part of moving in with a partner is now someone knows how often you shower.— BURY THE LEDE COMIC OUT OCT 8 🏳️🌈 (@gabydunn) August 24, 2015
I'm moving in with my girlfriend and in doing so I've discovered she has about 4000 costumes for the dog. pic.twitter.com/Y5WAYIClGW— The Incredible Falk (@realpeterfalk) February 18, 2017
As far as moving in with a s/o instead of the— Daria (@goodaquarius) July 20, 2018
“well moving in is sooo diff from being together you really see the bad side of your partner and you have to like compromise and a lot of couples don’t work out because...”
I wish people just told me
“invest in a california king”
My hot female roommate keeps trying to make out with me, which is a much cooler way for me to tell you that I moved in with my girlfriend.— Kevin Froleiks (@KevinFroleiks) February 15, 2014
Moved in with my girlfriend and she has the toilet paper roll going under, reconsidering life decisions Atm— BaldMike (@MikeBaldOB) May 5, 2019
according to my sister its “too soon” to move in with my girlfriend because we “havent even been together 6 months” pic.twitter.com/TBlolWj3Fx— vicky (@eIectras) February 23, 2019
The non-religious version of getting married so you can have sex is getting into a serious relationship and moving in together so you can afford an apartment without roommates— Jonah Green (@JonahGreen) August 25, 2019
imagine finding the love of your life and moving in together only for them to put up a live love laugh sign in the kitchen— Klausic Hummus (@malektomercury) September 16, 2019
I saved 100% on buying lunch at work by switching to moving in with my girlfriend— Chuck Bass (@MisterClasico) January 9, 2019
something people dont tell you is that when you move in together with a partner you effectively get a 50% discount on furniture, an unbelievable return— thomas violence (@thomas_violence) April 26, 2018
My girlfriend and I are moving in together and we have two Wii’s and...— 🍒🍋 (@funnybabynames) July 19, 2018
me: “We’re going to have two Wii’s?!”
My gf: “oui oui”
I want out of this relationship.
I'm moving in with my girlfriend in three weeks. Hoping to finish all my life's farting before then.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 25, 2015