Tyler Skaggs Is Remembered In Heartbreaking MLB Tributes

Angels superstar Mike Trout called Skaggs, who died suddenly in a hotel room, a great teammate and friend. "We love you."

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death at age 27 on Monday touched off mass mourning among MLB players and others in the baseball community.

Skaggs was found dead in a Texas hotel room. Police said they found no reason to suspect foul play and continue to investigate.

Skaggs last pitched on Saturday. His sudden death generated an outpouring of grief from teammates and even those who didn’t know him.

