UFC Fighter Tyron Woodley Fits 'Black Lives Matter' Into Every Reply At Press Conference

“I’m just excited that Black Lives Matter,” said Woodley, who was also notably wearing a red hat with the words “Make Racism Catch The Fade Again” on it. “I feel like a victory here just really shows how much Black Lives Matter.”

Woodley’s opponent Covington is an outspoken Donald Trump supporter who has visited the White House and most recently received an endorsement from the president after Trump stopped in Vegas for a campaign rally last weekend.

“Would you shake Colby Covington’s hand if he realized that Black Lives Matter?” a reporter asked.

“I like your style, and I definitely realize that Black Lives Matter,” Woodley said.