UK Set For December Election As Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Backs Snap Poll

The Labour leader backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan for a Brexit election, telling his party that leaving the EU without a deal was "off the table."

Britain is heading for a December election after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced that he would back a snap poll.

The Labour leader said he was satisfied that no-deal Brexit was “off the table” because the EU has delayed the UK’s departure to Jan. 31.

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen,” he told the shadow cabinet.

