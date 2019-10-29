UK Set For December Election As Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Backs Snap Poll

Britain is heading for a December election after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced that he would back a snap poll.

The Labour leader said he was satisfied that no-deal Brexit was “off the table” because the EU has delayed the UK’s departure to Jan. 31.

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen,” he told the shadow cabinet.

