22 Unique Couples Halloween Costumes You Haven't Seen A Million Times

No disrespect to the tried-and-true Addams Family or Flintstones costumes hanging in the back of your closet. But this Halloween, you might be craving something a little more ... creative.
Thinking of a good costume for you and your boo doesn’t have to be double the trouble. To that end, we’ve rounded up 22 unique ideas that you haven’t come across a million times before. Check them out below:
1
Reptar and Cynthia from "Rugrats"
2
Rip and Beth from "Yellowstone"
3
Shrimp on the Barbie
Advertisement
4
Mr. Clean and Magic Eraser
5
Janis Ian and Damian from "Mean Girls"
6
Cards Against Humanity
Advertisement
7
Kevin and his famous chili from "The Office"
8
Statue of Liberty and tourist
9
Starbucks Frappuccino and Barista
Advertisement
10
Johnny Cash and The Ring Of Fire
11
Jimmy and Dottie from "A League Of Their Own"
12
Steve Urkel and Laura Winslow from "Family Matters"
Advertisement
13
Carl and Russell from "Up"
14
BB-8 and Poe Dameron from "Star Wars"
15
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Advertisement
16
Dill-Doe
17
Stanley and Zero from "Holes"
18
Beekeeper and Bumble Bee
Advertisement
19
Aaron Samuels and Regina George from "Mean Girls"
20
Willy Wonka and Violet Beauregarde from "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory"
21
Sharkboy and Lavagirl from "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl"
Advertisement
22
Scorpion and Sub-Zero from "Mortal Kombat"