22 Unique Couples Halloween Costumes You Haven't Seen A Million Times

Original costume ideas for you and your partner that are scary-good.

No disrespect to the tried-and-true Addams Family or Flintstones costumes hanging in the back of your closet. But this Halloween, you might be craving something a little more ... creative.

Thinking of a good costume for you and your boo doesn’t have to be double the trouble. To that end, we’ve rounded up 22 unique ideas that you haven’t come across a million times before. Check them out below:

1
Reptar and Cynthia from "Rugrats"
@dem_sauce/Instagram and @keeennyboyyy/Instagram
2
Rip and Beth from "Yellowstone"
Sarah Herron/Instagram
3
Shrimp on the Barbie
Costume-works.com
4
Mr. Clean and Magic Eraser
Costume-works.com
5
Janis Ian and Damian from "Mean Girls"
@AaronTheWolfe/Instagram
6
Cards Against Humanity
@Kellykatmontalvo/Instagram
7
Kevin and his famous chili from "The Office"
Costume-works.com
8
Statue of Liberty and tourist
@wifeydiariesblog/Instagram
9
Starbucks Frappuccino and Barista
@carlamell/Instagram
10
Johnny Cash and The Ring Of Fire
Costume-works.com
11
Jimmy and Dottie from "A League Of Their Own"
Kelly Kruger Brooks/Instagram
12
Steve Urkel and Laura Winslow from "Family Matters"
@kait_touch_this/Instagram
13
Carl and Russell from "Up"
@ChrisRiceNY/Instagram and @ClayRiceThomson/Instagram
14
BB-8 and Poe Dameron from "Star Wars"
Kay-Kay Clapp/Twitter
15
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
@meaganapikelis/Instagram and @coach_chris21/Instagram
16
Dill-Doe
Costume-works.com
17
Stanley and Zero from "Holes"
Costume-works.com
18
Beekeeper and Bumble Bee
Costume-works.com
19
Aaron Samuels and Regina George from "Mean Girls"
@madiizk/Instagram
20
Willy Wonka and Violet Beauregarde from "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory"
All The Finery/Instagram
21
Sharkboy and Lavagirl from "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl"
Costume-works.com
22
Scorpion and Sub-Zero from "Mortal Kombat"
@teyonnamichelle/Instagram
