31 Useful Things You're Totally Going To Want When Fall Arrives

Popular items from this list:
- A set of two ceramic travel mugs with insulated cork bottoms that won’t scratch any surface you place them on
- A long and lightweight Quince down puffer jacket that can easily be packed for when it gets chilly on the go
- A pair of ergonomically designed oversized leaf scoops to make one of fall’s most annoying chores a lot easier
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A 16-pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights because you're planning to be outside until the temperature drops to negative degrees
2
A window insulator kit if you need help lowering your energy costs this fall
3
A super smart (and cute) humidifier tank cleaner for keeping your humidifier mold- and mildew-free for up to 30 days
4
A plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur and velvet duvet set that'll make leaving bed nearly impossible!
5
A sleek Levoit air purifier with HEPA and activated carbon filters to help rid your home of those pesky fall allergens as well as dander, odor, smoke and dust
6
An AeroGarden so you can easily grow your own herbs indoors (and away from the cold)!
7
A Bioderma hydrating facial lotion for moistening dry, sensitive skin without irritation
8
A pair of Chelsea boots in several colors that'll pair well with everything in your autumnal wardrobe.
9
A timeless denim jacket sure to make you feel hot when it's a little cool out
10
A portable ceramic space heater with three levels of intensity so you stay warm as you sit by your window and watch the leaves fall
11
An insulated weather- and soundproof strip you can install on your windows and doors to keep cold air where it's supposed to be: outside!
12
Or a pack of two door draft stoppers with adhesive strips that make for easy install. No more losing precious warm air when you turn your heater on!
13
A pair of cozy Ugg faux fur slippers for a stylish way to keep your feet warm!
14
15
And a pack of three large water- and tear-resistant garden dustpans that'll make collecting and disposing of leaves waaay easier and quicker
16
A purple jumpsuit so you can get dressed at the drop of hat knowing this piece is both lightweight enough for when it's a little too hot and has long sleeves for when it's a little too chilly
17
A blow dryer holder because it's getting too chilly for air-drying your hair
18
A chisel-toothed gutter scoop if waterlogged and matted leaves are clogging your gutters
19
An oversized faux-fur jacket to keep you warm on breezy days and keep you on-trend for a fraction of designer costs
20
Two extendable window screens you can easily install vertically or horizontally now that you won't need your AC blasting every second
21
A 15-pack of BootRescue cleaning wipes because those fall boots are NOT made for dirt and stains
22
A three-pack of large-capacity storage bags if you're looking for a way to store your summer clothes
23
A '70s-inspired shaggy cardigan because no closet is complete without something Austin Powers would call "groovy, baby!"
24
A warm and relaxing minky weighted blanket you'll want to live under all season long
25
A fluffy oversized sweatshirt everyone will think came from a bougie athleisure brand they've never even heard of
26
27
A classic oversized scarf to make you look like you stepped right off of a fall fashion runway
28
A five-pack of hoodie hangers if your growing collection of hooded sweaters has been taking up too much closet space
29
A tall metal blanket ladder so you can display your very sophisticated throw blankets while also keeping them within reach when the temperature drops
30
A splurge-worthy folding electric treadmill because soon it may be getting too chilly for a brisk walk outside
31
