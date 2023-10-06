Shoppingfalljackets

31 Useful Things You're Totally Going To Want When Fall Arrives

Get these fall essentials before it's too late.
Taylor Steele
A 16-pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights because you're planning to be outside until the temperature drops to negative degrees
Promising review: "These lights were easy to install and look great in on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." — BJ
$33.95+ at Amazon
A window insulator kit if you need help lowering your energy costs this fall
This crystal clear film heat shrinks to seal out drafts so you can enjoy a toasty home this season. The kit comes with enough for three windows.

Promising review: "I buy this every winter and it makes a BIG difference! We have super-thin windows and this works like a charm to stop 80% of the cold drafts, and I find I can sit right next to the window without a problem after installing them. It's easy to install and looks invisible after you apply heat with a hair dryer. No one will be able to tell there's a film and it'll look completely transparent after you apply heat. It was so satisfying to see the wrinkles disappear! It looks great, works great, and will save your energy! Win win win!" — Raymond
$18.99 at Amazon
A super smart (and cute) humidifier tank cleaner for keeping your humidifier mold- and mildew-free for up to 30 days
Promising reviews: "I LOVE these little fish. I’ve been using them for about 2.5 years now and I truly believe they help keep the humidifier and water cleaner. People don’t realize all the nasty mold and bacteria that can be growing in their humidifier and then released into the air in their room! I’ve noticed a huge difference in mold growth when I use these fish." — Shelly
$5.98 at Amazon
A plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur and velvet duvet set that'll make leaving bed nearly impossible!
It's available in 34 colors.

Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!!" — Sk
$51.99+ at Amazon
A sleek Levoit air purifier with HEPA and activated carbon filters to help rid your home of those pesky fall allergens as well as dander, odor, smoke and dust
Promising review: "I have allergies to pollen and to windblown crumpled leaves in the spring and fall. Although I take allergy pills, in the spring and fall they don't seem to be as effective. But this year has been the worst for allergies, perhaps due to smoke from fires that affect the Ohio River Valley in which I live. I have allergy symptoms almost continuously including sudden onset of a dripping nose, a symptom I have never experienced before. So I did an online study of alternative air purifiers and settled on this one, now situated in my small main-floor home office. It is terrific! When I'm in my office while it's running, I no longer have the nasal drips and other allergy symptoms. The air in my office even smells fresher than elsewhere! I strongly endorse this air purifier. It has been terrifically beneficial to me." — A customer
$89.96+ at Amazon
An AeroGarden so you can easily grow your own herbs indoors (and away from the cold)!
The control panel will tell you when it's time to water or feed your plants, so you don't have to worry about not having a green thumb.

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. In the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pix of the new growth." — Mary A. Walls
$70.64+ at Amazon
A Bioderma hydrating facial lotion for moistening dry, sensitive skin without irritation
Promising review: "Obsessed. My YouTube hero turned me on to this product and my skin is in HEAVEN. I have pale, sensitive, dry skin and this saved me after the winter months in Minnesota made my skin extremely irritated and dry. I can't recommend this enough!" — Amazon Customer
$19.99 at Amazon
A pair of Chelsea boots in several colors that'll pair well with everything in your autumnal wardrobe.
Promising review: “I’ve worn these nonstop for four months. Trust me, they’re great. They are true to the description and very comfortable. I’ve worn them walking around DC many times and they’ve been great. I will continue to buy these for as long as they sell them.” — Julia D.
$34.99 at Amazon
A timeless denim jacket sure to make you feel hot when it's a little cool out
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member! It's available in 11 colors in women's XS-XL.

Promising review: "I have to be honest, I didn't expect much from a $30 jean jacket from Amazon, but I'd been futilely looking for one I really liked and thought that it couldn't hurt to try given the good reviews. I now absolutely love this jacket and actually wore it almost everyday on a recent trip. One discovery I made that cemented my love for it is that it has two inside pockets that are the perfect size for your standard big smartphone, or a wallet, or a passport, and it doesn't really show. SO convenient." — Jenn
$25.26+ at Amazon
A portable ceramic space heater with three levels of intensity so you stay warm as you sit by your window and watch the leaves fall
Promising review: “For such a small heater, this puts out a lot of heat and the noise level is low. This is actually better than a tower heater we recently bought for winter that cost three times as much. Will order two more for the cold months ahead. Easy to set anywhere it is needed. Very happy with it.” — Robin F.
$21.99 at Amazon
An insulated weather- and soundproof strip you can install on your windows and doors to keep cold air where it's supposed to be: outside!
Promising review: "JUST WHAT I NEEDED! This weatherstrip worked great for me. It came in two attached strips with an adhesive backing. The strips can be separated as needed. It was easy to peel the backing and install the strips. I installed both strips on the door casing where the door meets it when closed. It immediately stopped the draft that was coming in around the door." — RH in TN
$7.97+ at Amazon
Or a pack of two door draft stoppers with adhesive strips that make for easy install. No more losing precious warm air when you turn your heater on!
These stoppers are wider than the strips above, so that makes them a better fit for doors with a large gap between them and the floor. They come in four colors.

Promising review: "I originally bought these to keep crickets out of my house, because I have large gaps under both of my doors and a cricket problem in my yard. But after installing them (which was super easy), I realized that they were keeping my house cool during the day and keeping the cold air out at night." — Betty
$8.99 at Amazon
A pair of cozy Ugg faux fur slippers for a stylish way to keep your feet warm!
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member! They're available in women's sizes 5–12 and seven colors.

Promising review: “These slippers are incredibly soft, super comfortable, and very well made. I put them right on my feet the moment I opened the box, and it was a beautiful experience. Well worth the price!” — Maggie
$21.46 at Amazon
A pair of ergonomically designed oversized leaf scoops to make one of fall's most annoying chores a lot easier
Promising review: "These scoops are FANTASTIC. They turned a rather physically daunting chore into a much easier one, not to mention we spend literally less than half of the time that we normally have spent gathering up all these leaves and acorns. We are going to purchase another pair for NEXT season!! Wonderful ingenious tool! A must-have for raking chores!" — JMB
$29.95 at Amazon
And a pack of three large water- and tear-resistant garden dustpans that'll make collecting and disposing of leaves waaay easier and quicker
Promising review: "We are doing a lot of yard work, trimming shrubs, removing large weeds, clearing broken branches. I needed a larger container than the standard 30 gallon can. These hold at least twice that volume and because they are as wide as they are high are far easier to load with larger debris." — nightsong
$21.99 at Amazon
A purple jumpsuit so you can get dressed at the drop of hat knowing this piece is both lightweight enough for when it's a little too hot and has long sleeves for when it's a little too chilly
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop in sizes 16–24.
$103 (originally $258) at Goodful
A blow dryer holder because it's getting too chilly for air-drying your hair
Promising review: "I LOVE this hair dryer holder. It used to take me 15 to 20 minutes to dry my hair in the morning. Now it takes me eight because I don't have to put my arms down to rest them anymore. I placed it high on my bathroom wall and tilted the arm down because I wanted to straighten my wavy hair. My hair was sleek and straight because I brushed it while drying, which was so much easier to do without holding the dryer. I'll tell all my friends about this!" —Jon Wagner
$34.95 at Amazon
A chisel-toothed gutter scoop if waterlogged and matted leaves are clogging your gutters
Promising review: "Not sure why it took me so long to find this item. After years of scraping out packed silt in the bottom of my gutters, I saw this and ordered it. I was a little unsure if I could use it on my smaller than standard size 4-inch gutters, but if anything the smaller size lets this thing fit even tighter and scoop out more efficiently. (I do have to lift it over the gutter junctions but that's fine." — W. Steward
$11.99 at Amazon
An oversized faux-fur jacket to keep you warm on breezy days and keep you on-trend for a fraction of designer costs
It's available in women's sizes S–3XL in 32 colors/styles.

Promising review: "I love this jacket! I wasn't sure what the quality was going to turn out to be, but it's super soft and exactly what I wanted. It fits in the oversized way that I wanted/expected. And it's soooo warm!" —Bri
$46.99 at Amazon
Two extendable window screens you can easily install vertically or horizontally now that you won't need your AC blasting every second
Promising review: "I'm very happy to write this review. After searching for weeks, I finally found this package of two screens. They work exactly how I wanted them to. They don't move because they are hitting the frame of the outer window screen. If you raise to the full 15 inches, the window will sit on top and it definitely will not move. So now with Texas weather, I can have fresh air when the weather permits and save on my AC bill when it's warmer. Absolutely the perfect choice for me." — Grandma K
$39.99 at Amazon
A 15-pack of BootRescue cleaning wipes because those fall boots are NOT made for dirt and stains
Promising review: "Worked perfectly on black suede booties. I splattered some creamy soup on them two months ago and couldn't find anything that removed the stain. Tried these wipes as a last-ditch effort. I can't believe it; they look brand new!! Stains came right out with very little effort." —AAD
$9.29 at Amazon
A three-pack of large-capacity storage bags if you're looking for a way to store your summer clothes
Promising review: "I really like these storage bags. I was able to store extra blankets, pillows, seat cushions, sweaters, and more. I was rather amazed at how much they hold. The quality appears to be good; sturdy stitching, strong-enough zippers, sturdy handles, so I imagine they will hold up well as they reside in my closets." — Whimsy 1
$19.99+ at Amazon
A '70s-inspired shaggy cardigan because no closet is complete without something Austin Powers would call "groovy, baby!"
It's available in women's sizes S–XL and in nine colors.

Promising reviews: "I couldn’t be happier with this purchase. It’s such a fun jacket. I get so many compliments. It’s so nice and lightweight yet warm at the same time. Would highly recommend." — elisa boralsky

"I LOVE this jacket. It is ADORABLE. I wore it on my anniversary and even my boyfriend complimented it. I get multiple compliments on it when we go out to dinner as well. It is extremely soft and I want to get it in more colors!" — Emily Scherer

$31.98 at Amazon
A warm and relaxing minky weighted blanket you'll want to live under all season long
Though it's made using recycled plastic bottles, this blanket still manages to be super soft and snuggly. Comma Home is an eco-friendly small biz on Long Island that wants everyone to enjoy guilt-free rest. Upgrade your bedsheets, throws and blankets with goods from Comma Home because besides making high-quality products, they also donate 10% of their sales to local organizations that help their houseless communities. This comes in two weights and colors.

Promising review: "I'm In love with this blanket! Its incredibly soft and feels amazing when I wrap myself up in it. It feels like a gigantic hug." — Bobbie
$60+ at Comma Home (originally $119+)
A fluffy oversized sweatshirt everyone will think came from a bougie athleisure brand they've never even heard of
It's available in women's sizes S–XXL and 33 colors.

Promising reviews: "This shirt is everything for fall and winter. So soft and warm! " —Diane

"This is great! Gonna order again in different colors! It fits great; it's oversized so if you want a tighter fit I’d suggest going a size down. The price is great! Not very thick fabric, but it is very plush." —Mandi Kaminsky
$33.99+ at Amazon
A set of two ceramic travel mugs with insulated cork bottoms that won't scratch any surface you place them on
These sleek mugs come with a splash-proof lid so you can take them on a crisp fall walk when you need a break from your home office. Just be sure not to put this in the microwave or dishwasher or the cork might bid you farewell.

Promising review: “I have been searching for something like this for A LONG time. I make myself a fancy-ish coffee/tea every morning. I am someone who when drinking a hot beverage actually likes it to stay hot. So I typically drank out of a 'travel mug' while at home. But this is so much more satisfying. The ceramic is great, as is the rich color, and the cork is not only aesthetic but functional (no ring marks on your wooden coffee table or nightstand). In fact, you could say that about the whole mug. Aesthetic and functional.” — Warrior Poet
$19.39+ at Amazon
A classic oversized scarf to make you look like you stepped right off of a fall fashion runway
It's available in eight colors/patterns.

Promising review: “We ordered this scarf for a fall photoshoot for our son. When I opened the package to look at the full scarf, I fell in love with the quality of the scarf and how soft it was. I'm now going to use this scarf for the photos AND everyday use. It's just so warm and comfortable.” —Kristin
$12.99+ at Amazon
A five-pack of hoodie hangers if your growing collection of hooded sweaters has been taking up too much closet space
These convenient hangers were designed to make storing your hoodies less of a headache. If you're in need of hoodie hangers or unique hoodies, then small biz Venalli in Kansas is the shop for you!

Promising review: "I'm obsessed with these hoodie hangers!! I have a really small closet, but I find these hangers are a great way to save space! They also make it super easy to throw your hoodie up in a rush or grab it on the go. I will definitely be buying more." — Sara

$9.99+ at Etsy
A tall metal blanket ladder so you can display your very sophisticated throw blankets while also keeping them within reach when the temperature drops
It's available in eight finishes.

Promising review: "Got this for our new home and absolutely love it! It took me but five minutes to completely assemble it. It's incredibly sturdy for the price and material, and it's angled well to fit up against the wall completely evenly!" — Savannah Vandegrift
$35.99 at Amazon
A splurge-worthy folding electric treadmill because soon it may be getting too chilly for a brisk walk outside
Slide it under your desk for a mini workout while you're typing. Or, lift its bar for a fully extended run! It's available in seven colors.

Promising review: "I was looking for an under-the-desk treadmill for use when the weather isn't that great outside and to get a workout in as we are locked in during the pandemic. I was able to unpack, lift, move, and set up the treadmill with ease. The wheels definitely help to move the treadmill from workout location to under the couch or its storage location. So far this seems like a really good product that's worth its value." — Sandeep Konchady
$279.99+ at Amazon
A long and lightweight Quince down puffer jacket that can easily be packed for when it gets chilly on the go
It's available in women's sizes XS–XL and in three colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this coat. It's a nice puffer that doesn't overpower you and make you feel like a marshmallow. Incredibly comfortable and warm." — Emily
$69.90 at Quince

