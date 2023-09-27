37 Things For Anyone Who Knows Fall Is The Best Season Of The Year

Popular items from this list:
1
"B is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet," a chillingly charming board book sure to add some silliness to spooky season
2
A pumpkin candle you can place on a little dish
3
"Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries," a cookbook by cooking instructor Kristina Cho for anyone who knows cold temperatures mean quality time by the oven
4
An adorable bookmark book tracker to remind you of all the great places you've been while you stayed put in your favorite reading chair
5
A crewneck sweatshirt for folks who, like me, have a rather ghoulish sense of humor
6
A hot cider reed diffuser can make your home smell like fresh cooked goodies even if your stovetop usually smells like, um, something burning
7
A set of three self-watering terracotta mushroom bulbs
8
A weighted blanket with a unique knitted pattern that creates the perfect balance of breathability and heavy comfort
9
Or a witch's bookshelf throw to use while snuggling up with your scaredy-cat during the horror movie marathon you've tricked them into "enjoying" with you
10
A Halloween eucalyptus garland because a lush, dark floral display is a necessary autumnal staple
11
A trinket dish that's gonna be quite a delight if you're a fan of squirreling away tiny treasures
12
A trio of Hocus Pocus tarot cards for giving your holiday home decor a satisfying sense of nostalgia
13
A faux-wood tea light candleholder you "wood" be sorry to miss out on
14
A set of magnetic glass spice jars for anyone who believes organization is the spice of life
15
"52 Lists For Calm," a journal that'll delight anyone who wants an orderly, comforting way to unwind when it's too chilly for a walk
16
A bat suncatcher just might be the dreadfully darling decor your haunted house can't live without
17
A classic Carhartt watch cap in 35 colors to keep your head warm without any frills
18
An Ollie Ella basket you could give to a kid, sure... OR you can give it to YOURSELF
19
A hand-shaped ghost vase, the not-so-spooky accent piece you've been hunting for
20
A pair of felted wool pumpkins that look like sweater weather and a pumpkin patch had babies
21
A pair of cheesecloth table runners to transform your dining room with an autumnal touch
22
A knit skirt so your lower half doesn't get jealous now that sweater weather is in full swing
23
A pack of 24 retro Halloween postcards that'll give you an excuse to send your loved ones some snail mail
24
A pair of Chelsea ankle boots with a lug-sole design and chunky block heel
25
A burgundy wreath that'll look berry lovely on your door
26
A pair of witches, Mini Maddie and Anjelica
27
A set of pumpkins fashioned from books for avid readers who want fire-free decor that's still "lit"
28
Or a decorative pumpkin made of recycled glass
29
A decor-worthy woven bread basket for displaying bundles of fall florals, the apples you pick or the delectable desserts you're cooking up
30
An autumn-scented candle from Wax Buffalo
31
A cinnamon broom for making your home smell like the cozy cottage you want it to become
32
A beeswax candle kit so you can make personalized decor that'll light up the room
33
A naturally dried bouquet featuring autumnal colors that'll be a welcome part of your decor
34
A pair of retro trick-or-treat buckets made of metal, so you can use these heirloom pieces as decor year after year
35
A bag of citrus harvest potpourri to make your home smell like freshly brewed wassail every dang day
36
A gorgeous Moroccan-style amber glass lantern that'll look rustic and spooky next to all your Halloween decor
37
And finally, a witchy print so you can have a smidgen of Salem on your shelf