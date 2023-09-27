ShoppingHalloween fall

37 Things For Anyone Who Knows Fall Is The Best Season Of The Year

Cider doughnuts, pumpkin patches, Halloween...There's a reason we fall in love with autumn.
Mallory Mower

Popular items from this list:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
"B is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet," a chillingly charming board book sure to add some silliness to spooky season
I impulse-bought this to use as decor for a Halloween table I put together last year. It's perfect! Each letter has a vintage-inspired illustration with diverse characters and clever details. I'm a big fan!

Promising review: "The illustration style immediately grabbed my attention. I bought it for my toddler but could have just as well bought it for myself. My son loves the book even though I got it after Halloween. He seems to like Halloween imagery and we've read it frequently this December. His favorite letter is B for boo as he likes to scare us all the time." — BlueCactus31
$8.99 at Amazon
2
Le Bon Candles / Etsy
A pumpkin candle you can place on a little dish
Le Bon Candles is an Etsy star-seller for a reason! Located in Liverpool, UK, these handmade soy wax candles are unique and down-right lovely. This one is available in three colors and scents.

Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with these candles! I bought a candle plate separately which they fit perfect on, they look so cute and smell absolutely amazing. They make my whole flat smell like autumn." — Crystal
$7.10+ at Etsy
3
Amazon
"Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries," a cookbook by cooking instructor Kristina Cho for anyone who knows cold temperatures mean quality time by the oven
Promising review: "I love everything about this book. The recipes are thorough and well written. I too love visiting Chinatowns wherever I go and have tasted many buns and mooncakes…the mooncake recipe in this book tasted better than the mooncakes I purchased during this years Mid Autumn Festival. I look forward to baking my way through the whole book!" — Georgia
$17.65 at Amazon
4
britishbookart / Etsy
An adorable bookmark book tracker to remind you of all the great places you've been while you stayed put in your favorite reading chair
Etsy shop owner Abbie has a limited collection of these illustrated bookmarks. You can also find monthly reading trackers and a super-cute coffee bookmark. This small biz is located in, you guessed it, England! BTW, their Instagram account is gorgeous and totally worth a follow.

Promising review: "This bookmark is just so well done on every level! The artwork is beautiful, and the quality is gorgeous. It's such a clever idea, and there are enough 'books' pictured to last a whole year. I will be looking for other items from this artist!" — Elaine
$3.30 at Etsy
5
Femfetti / Etsy
A crewneck sweatshirt for folks who, like me, have a rather ghoulish sense of humor
I love this sweatshirt! I've had it for years and still tend to wear it even when it's nowhere near Halloween. It's great quality and super comfortable! It's available in unisex sizes S–5XL.

Promising review: "I LOVE this hoodie. It looks just like the photo and it’s so soft. If you’re thinking about buying this – do it!!! You won’t regret it." — Autumn
$40+ at Etsy
6
Amazon
A hot cider reed diffuser can make your home smell like fresh cooked goodies even if your stovetop usually smells like, um, something burning
Sweet Water Decor is a woman-owned, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania–based shop that specializes in home decor and hit gifts.

Promising review: "I love the scent — soft and subtle without being overpowering. I ordered another for my bathroom!" — Amanda
$23.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A set of three self-watering terracotta mushroom bulbs
You're sure to appreciate the help from these cottagecore cuties, especially when colder seasons change up your plants' watering schedule.

Promising review: "I purchased these as a gift for my sister who has over 70 plants in her possession (I know...she's obsessed) and she loves them. They help her cut down on the amount of time spent watering all her plants. She uses them in the heavy drinkers that require frequent watering. I am going to purchase some for myself because I think they are so cute and useful! I really like that they are terra-cotta and can be refilled by simply adding more water — no need to take them out, clean the stem of dirt, etc. like the typical self-watering glass bulbs. In addition, they were actually larger than I had expected. Great product!" — Beetle
$26.99+ at Amazon
8
Bearaby
A weighted blanket with a unique knitted pattern that creates the perfect balance of breathability and heavy comfort
This thing is gorgeous and it's gonna help you feel calm when the holiday season has you feeling frazzled. It's available in three sizes and nine colors.

Promising review: "Previous weighted blankets I've tried were too hot to use in warmer weather and made it difficult to move in my sleep, which I do. The wide open knit of the Tree Napper provides excellent airflow and flexes to allow me freedom of movement without sacrificing the weight of the blanket itself. I love it." —Meredith B.
$279+ at Bearaby
9
Frankie Print Co. / Etsy
Or a witch's bookshelf throw to use while snuggling up with your scaredy-cat during the horror movie marathon you've tricked them into "enjoying" with you
This darling Etsy shop, started by artist Diane, includes woven throw blankets, printable wall art, and pillows. This is a small business you don't want to miss! It's available in two sizes, with or without personalization.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this blanket! The quality is amazing! I would definitely buy it again!" — Sarah Hensley
$99+ at Etsy
10
Amazon
A Halloween eucalyptus garland because a lush, dark floral display is a necessary autumnal staple
Promising review: "I love these flowers. They're very realistic. I'm very happy with them and would recommend definitely." — Danielle M.
$69.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A trinket dish that's gonna be quite a delight if you're a fan of squirreling away tiny treasures
Promising review: "I thought it was kind of expensive for what it is, but it was so cute that I decided to buy it. I don't regret it and smile every time I see it! It's such a cutie!" —Kitten
$35.99 at Amazon
12
Neuer Geist / Etsy
A trio of Hocus Pocus tarot cards for giving your holiday home decor a satisfying sense of nostalgia
I have these hanging up in my office right this very moment! The illustrations are so rad. The paper is stiff and the quality of the print is great. BTW, Neuer Geist is a small design firm in Salt Lake City. Their Etsy shop has risograph prints, apparel, and tarot cards with their one-of-a-kind artistic style.

Promising review: "These are amazing! I am completely speechless. I really cannot express how awesome these tarot cards are. Plus the note inside the package thanking me for the order also goes a long way! I will definitely be ordering more things in the future!!" — Tucker Walden
$20 at Etsy
13
Amazon
A faux-wood tea light candleholder you "wood" be sorry to miss out on
Promising review: "We do not use our fireplace and we were tired of the bare look. We decided to give the fireplace area a little glam and this piece looks amazing in it. We are using LED tea lights until we purchase some tea light candles in glass holders. The LED lights still look great though, and we LOVE it!" — TM
$79.95+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A set of magnetic glass spice jars for anyone who believes organization is the spice of life
Promising review: "I am in love with my magnetic spice jars! I recently moved to a small apartment and don't have the counter or wall space to store spices or a spice rack, so magnetic jars it was! I love how these have a decorative feel while providing a secure way to store the spices. Unlike other magnetic spice jars I feel that these add an extra flair to displaying your assorted spices." — rae.m.wri
$75 at Amazon
15
Sasquatch Books
"52 Lists For Calm," a journal that'll delight anyone who wants an orderly, comforting way to unwind when it's too chilly for a walk
The book is full of prompts like "People I Can Talk To" and "My Comfort Objects," making it both soothing and helpful.

Promising review: "I’m currently on list seven and I am loving this as a supplement to my normal journaling practice. I just made a list of songs that bring me peace, calm, and comfort — how cool, I wouldn’t have thought of that myself! Definitely recommend as an addition to journaling." — Mary Bryce Harigs
$10.97 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A bat suncatcher just might be the dreadfully darling decor your haunted house can't live without
Promising review: "I love it! My house is spooky all year around and this looks perfect! It comes with a hanger like shown. It has stayed on my door for a month now." — Eddie Trevino
$22.99+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A classic Carhartt watch cap in 35 colors to keep your head warm without any frills
Promising review: "I bought this in charcoal and lost it on a trip, so I bought the exact color again because I missed it so much. Now I'm back to buy it in more colors. It is thick (because it's a watch cap) but I wear it year round in Dallas or Chicago. The fit is snug to the point that I can sling it back without it falling off and it fits over my afro or straight hair the same and doesn't lose is stretch after washing. This is my favorite hat." — CE
$15.89+ at Amazon
18
Anthropologie
An Ollie Ella basket you could give to a kid, sure... OR you can give it to YOURSELF
Promising review: "This is very cute for decor, solid quality, and my 4-year-old loves to play house with it by using small stuffed animals." — Dredi
$60 at Anthropologie
19
clayousomuch / Etsy
A hand-shaped ghost vase, the not-so-spooky accent piece you've been hunting for
This small business is located in New Jersey and owned by artist Efnan. Browse around and check out all the quirky cute clay decor available!

Promising review: "I wish I could leave 100 stars, everything was so cute, the packaging was to die for and the shipping was so fast! I’m in love!!<3" — Lauren
$18.50 at Etsy
20
Amazon
A pair of felted wool pumpkins that look like sweater weather and a pumpkin patch had babies
Promising review: "These are gorgeous. They are a beautiful felted set of pumpkins. Nicely made. Will be using these years to come." — Shirl
$19.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A pair of cheesecloth table runners to transform your dining room with an autumnal touch
Promising review: "The terracotta color was just as deep and vibrant as I hoped. I love the material and richness in color! Definitely a good buy!" — SM
$10.99+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A knit skirt so your lower half doesn't get jealous now that sweater weather is in full swing
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 13 styles.

Promising reviews: "Love this skirt so much, I bought it in four colors. All are true to the photo. The slit is perfect, making it easy to walk, but not too high. I wear the slit in the back. On one of the skirts the tag was on the wrong side and the other three it was where the slit was, so I know you can wear it either way. The material is the perfect thickness for all year and is not see-through. These are a great staple to have." —Lauren Winn

"Love the fit of this skirt! Material is soft and stretchy and the ribbed pattern is very cute. The color is beautiful as well." —Amylia Coover
$20.99+ at Amazon
23
Amazon
A pack of 24 retro Halloween postcards that'll give you an excuse to send your loved ones some snail mail
I love decorating for the holidays but I try to keep things thrifty. These cards were just what I was looking for! I use them as decor. They fill a lot of space when on display, without taking up basically any storage space during the rest of the year.

Promising review: "These are quite beautiful and I almost don't want to send them out because I like them so much. They are a very classic style so if you're looking for scary cards these may not be what you're looking for. Since they are reprints of old vintage styles, some of them are not as crisp. The photos are mostly drawn in that style to begin with so it's not something that detracts from them in the slightest. Overall they are worth the money and I'd definitely buy them again." — Jama Lama
$15.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A pair of Chelsea ankle boots with a lug-sole design and chunky block heel
If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try these out before you buy them! They're available in shoe sizes 5–11 and in 19 colors.

Promising reviews: "Fit great, looks cute. Even wore them on a few-mile walk and didn’t get blisters" —Laurence Grante III

"These boots fit perfectly. The quality is great so far and they are super comfy. GET these for fall!!" —Bailey Earp
$45.98+
25
Amazon
A burgundy wreath that'll look berry lovely on your door
Promising review: "This wreath is an eye-catching combination of fall elements. It fits my door and you can spread the branches out even further for bigger doors. It’s a perfect decoration piece for front door, wall, or even windows. It doesn’t come with a hook so I used my previous hook to hang it. Not a deal breaker for me but that’s something to keep in mind. Hanging it on a hook is easy. Highly recommended!" —Eileen Ulick
$49.99 at Amazon
26
Olive & Cocoa
A pair of witches, Mini Maddie and Anjelica
I have Maddie and Anjelica at my house! Olive & Cocoa makes heirloom-quality decor that's worth keeping around for generations. I've spent the last few years collecting pieces from this shop to grow my Halloween collection — every piece is something special.

Promising review: "Maddie is just beautiful. I am enjoying her company and I'm thinking I will keep her out even after Halloween. She is beautifully made and has such a cute face. Shipping was quick – it must have been with the help of her broom." — Marcella
Maddie: $78 at Olive & CocoaAnjelica: $144 at Olive & Cocoa
27
Root To Vine / Etsy
A set of pumpkins fashioned from books for avid readers who want fire-free decor that's still "lit"
Root To Vine is a Fort Wayne, Indiana–based small biz from husband-and-wife duo Sean and Amy Geiser. Check out their shop for additional whimsical decor!

Promising review: "I am in love with these pumpkins! I got so many compliments on them and my decor this year. They were perfect for my Halloween book club dinner." —jenlindgren72
$22+ at Etsy
28
West Elm
Or a decorative pumpkin made of recycled glass
These eco-friendly heirloom pieces are each blown with recycled glass. They are available individually or in sets of two or six. Add some faux tea lights to create a warm glow in your home.
$30+ at West Elm
29
Goodful
A decor-worthy woven bread basket for displaying bundles of fall florals, the apples you pick or the delectable desserts you're cooking up
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop.
$32 at Goodful
30
Wax Buffalo
An autumn-scented candle from Wax Buffalo
Wax Buffalo is a Lincoln, Nebraska-based small business founded in 2014 offering hand-poured soy candles. I am a not-so-casual candle collector and even though I *tried* to wait until it was cold outside to get my candles out...I couldn't. If you love the fall like I do, you'll love having this candle in your home.
$13+ at Wax Buffalo
31
Amazon
A cinnamon broom for making your home smell like the cozy cottage you want it to become
I've had this delightfully witchy cinnamon broom for a couple of years now. It moved with me from an apartment in Brooklyn to a home from 1784 in Connecticut, where it is now proudly displayed all year long. It smelled amazing when I got it, and it continues to be a great way to infuse a room with aroma by adding essential oils to the bristles. I love love it!

Promising review: "Grab the broom! My broom arrived on time with the delightful smell of cinnamon that lit up the whole room. This product is great quality with decent sizing. The smell will fade within a week or so, just add a couple of drops of cinnamon oil to the broom to bring the smell back to life." — Amesha Ryan
$23.96 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A beeswax candle kit so you can make personalized decor that'll light up the room
Each kit includes seven beeswax sheets with six lavender flowers, two cinnamon sticks, two dried orange slices, burlap thread, white lace, cotton wicks, two decorative bees and instructions. You can also grab some candle dye with your purchase.

Promising review: "I purchased this set for our Hanukkah celebrations this year and made the candles with the kids. Super easy directions, and we love the outcome (pictured above, right)!" — Amazon customer
$24.99+ at Amazon
33
Amazon
A naturally dried bouquet featuring autumnal colors that'll be a welcome part of your decor
Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations. It's definitely a good value for the money. I love the colors and variety of stems — it looks beautiful!" — IS
$20.99+ at Amazon
34
Amazon
A pair of retro trick-or-treat buckets made of metal, so you can use these heirloom pieces as decor year after year
Promising review: "These are adorable and great quality! They are much nicer than what you’d find at an arts and craft store!" — CDF
$35.93 at Amazon
35
Amazon
A bag of citrus harvest potpourri to make your home smell like freshly brewed wassail every dang day
Promising review: "This is the best potpourri I've ever had! 10 out of 10. There are no giant fillers and plenty of orange slices. The scent is fantastic. It came with an extra bottle of oil. The photo doesn’t do it justice. I love it so much I’m buying the Christmas one after posting this review. Awesome company. I love it." — Franny
$24.99 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
A gorgeous Moroccan-style amber glass lantern that'll look rustic and spooky next to all your Halloween decor
You can also get a handful of flameless tea candles.

Promising review: "Simply the most gorgeous Moroccan lantern you can purchase on Amazon. If you're looking for a lighting fixture that brings out the glow of amber ambiance, this would be the perfect purchase. With a simple tea light or a 6-inch battery-operated candle, it provides enough lightning that can only be described as spiritually enchanting. The dark amber color has a mystique aura that adds a subtle warmth in any room of the house. It's well-constructed and made of metal and thick solid glass, including a door opener for your flameless light source." — Izzy
$17.99 at Amazon
37
RytasArtWorld / Etsy
And finally, a witchy print so you can have a smidgen of Salem on your shelf
RytasArtWorld is a small business on Etsy owned by artist Margaryta. Along with colorful and fun prints, Margaryta has a collection of cottagecore prints for folks who (like me) wish they were living in autumn all year long.

Promising review: "I knew I had to have this as a staple in my Halloween decor! It's absolutely lovely and the quality of the print is great!!" — Kealey Branz
$24.99 at Etsy

Before You Go

A gorgeous Nordic Ware bundt pan

Everything You Need If You Love Fall Even A Little Bit

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE