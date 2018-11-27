Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Work/Life

26 Tweets That Sum Up The Hell That Is Using Your Office Bathroom

This will make you want to work from home forever.
By Brittany Wong
11/27/2018 05:45am ET

Hell on earth is arguably having to use the public bathroom at work: “Oh, great,” you think as you pass your otherwise lovely coworker, Jenn, in the office bathroom. “She’s absolutely destroyed the middle stall and now I have to walk by her and smile. Kill me now.”

We feel your pain. Below, we’ve rounded up 26 tweets that speak to just how appalling it can be to use the bathroom at work.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
MORE:
TwitterWorkpoopbathroomsoffice bathrooms