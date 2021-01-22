Food & Drink

25 Vegan Pasta Recipes For Meatless Meals

Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine Alfredo -- even macaroni and cheese can be made without meat or dairy. Here's how.

Whether you’ve been vegan your whole life or you’re just trying it out for Veganuary (or something in between), pasta is a food that few of us feel we can live without. If you’re scrambling to find a way to make to make your favorite lasagna or spaghetti recipe vegan, worry not. There are plenty of recipes for you to try.

Some pasta recipes are naturally vegan to begin with ― think pasta pomodoro or pasta primavera, without the addition of cheese. But others ― like fettuccine Alfredo or macaroni and cheese ― are inherently loaded with various cheeses, possessing a texture and flavor that’s difficult to replicate with plant-based ingredients.

Sometimes vegan pasta sauces may require a little extra work (especially anything that requires the soaking of cashews) and sometimes they’re super-simple. But either way, it’s possible to make vegan pasta that’s impeccably creamy and satisfying.

We’re showcasing some of our favorite versions from food bloggers and recipe developers below. Check out the substitutions and creative solutions that’ll help you create a perfect plate of vegan pasta.

1
Pasta Pomodoro
Connoisseurus Veg
Pasta Pomodoro from Connoisseurus Veg
2
Garlic and White Wine Pasta with Brussels Sprouts
Minimalist Baker
Garlic and White Wine Pasta with Brussels Sprouts from Minimalist Baker
3
Vegan Mac and Cheese
Delicious Everyday
Vegan Mac and Cheese from Delicious Everyday
4
Vegan Roasted Red Pepper Pasta
Minimalist Baker
Get the Vegan Roasted Red Pepper Pasta recipe from Minimalist Baker
5
Creamy Vegan Garlic Pasta With Roasted Tomatoes
Minimalist Baker
Get the Creamy Vegan Garlic Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes recipe from Minimalist Baker
6
One Pot Vegan Pasta
Minimalist Baker
Get the One Pot Vegan Pasta recipe from Minimalist Baker
7
Vegan Garlic Alfredo Pasta
Jessica In The Kitchen
Vegan Garlic Alfredo Pasta from Jessica In The Kitchen
8
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta
Minimalist Baker
Get the Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta recipe from Minimalist Baker
9
Easy Lemon Broccoli Pasta
Connoisseurus Veg
Easy Lemon Broccoli Pasta from Connoisseurus Veg
10
Garlic Butter and Herb Pasta with Chickpeas
Connoisseurus Veg
Garlic Butter and Herb Pasta with Chickpeas from Connoisseurus Veg
11
30-Minute Vegan Alfredo
Minimalist Baker
Get the 30-Minute Vegan Alfredo recipe from Minimalist Baker
12
Roasted Butternut Squash Pasta with Walnuts and Kale
Connoisseurus Veg
Roasted Butternut Squash Pasta with Walnuts and Kale from Connoisseurus Veg
13
Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese
Jessica In The Kitchen
Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese from Jessica In The Kitchen
14
Creamy Mushroom and Asparagus Pasta
Minimalist Baker
Creamy Mushroom and Asparagus Pasta from Minimalist Baker
15
Best Vegan Lasagna
Jessica In The Kitchen
Best Vegan Lasagna from Jessica In The Kitchen
16
Creamy Spinach Tomato Pasta
Chocolate Covered Katie
Creamy Spinach Tomato Pasta from Chocolate Covered Katie
17
Cheesy Taco Pasta
Jessica In The Kitchen
Cheesy Taco Pasta from Jessica In The Kitchen
18
Garlic Chili Pasta with Roasted Cauliflower
Minimalist Baker
Garlic Chili Pasta with Roasted Cauliflower from Minimalist Baker
19
Vegan Spaghetti and Meatballs
Jessica In The Kitchen
Vegan Spaghetti and Meatballs from Jessica In The Kitchen
20
Vegan Garlic Alfredo with Asparagus and Peas
I Love Vegan
Vegan Garlic Alfredo with Asparagus and Peas from I Love Vegan
21
Spicy Eggplant Pasta
Connoisseurus Veg
Spicy Eggplant Pasta from Connoisseurus Veg
22
Lemon Brussels Sprout Pasta
Connoisseurus Veg
Lemon Brussels Sprout Pasta from Connoisseurus Veg
23
Easy One-Pot Vegan Mac and Cheese
I Love Vegan
Easy One-Pot Vegan Mac and Cheese from I Love Vegan
24
Weeknight Pasta Puttanesca
Connoisseurus Veg
Weeknight Pasta Puttanesca from Connoisseurus Veg
25
Vegan Pasta Primavera
Connoisseurus Veg
Vegan Pasta Primavera from Connoisseurus Veg
