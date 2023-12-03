Maybe it’s a petite person’s bias, but the old adage that good things come in small packages has always rung true to me. Take the humble envelope: While quite small, it has the potential to hold life changing information. A shot of espresso, while diminutive, can pack a serious punch. Stocking stuffers might be one of the best good-things-in-small-packages that we can think of.
Along with the chocolate coins, toiletries and random treats (I always get a can of kippers in my stocking), it’s fun to stuff that sock with a few unexpected surprises. A nice pair of gloves, an uproarious game or the latest tech gadget all make for appealing picks. Believe it or not, Walmart is a great place to find a bevy of surprisingly nice stocking stuffers. Artsy candles, timeless-but-cool jewelry and phone accessories all make great additions to the holiday standbys like candy, bath goodies and treats. See some of our favorite options ahead.
