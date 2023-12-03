We Combed Every Inch Of Walmart For The Coolest Stocking Stuffers

A SpaceNK candle, a Timex Weekender watch and an Andy Warhol-designed pack of playing cards
Walmart
Maybe it’s a petite person’s bias, but the old adage that good things come in small packages has always rung true to me. Take the humble envelope: While quite small, it has the potential to hold life changing information. A shot of espresso, while diminutive, can pack a serious punch. Stocking stuffers might be one of the best good-things-in-small-packages that we can think of.


Along with the chocolate coins, toiletries and random treats (I always get a can of kippers in my stocking), it’s fun to stuff that sock with a few unexpected surprises. A nice pair of gloves, an uproarious game or the latest tech gadget all make for appealing picks. Believe it or not, Walmart is a great place to find a bevy of surprisingly nice stocking stuffers. Artsy candles, timeless-but-cool jewelry and phone accessories all make great additions to the holiday standbys like candy, bath goodies and treats. See some of our favorite options ahead.

1
Walmart
A pine-scented candle from a British beauty retailer
This 7-ounce candle is infused with notes of rosemary, jasmine and of course, winter-ready pine.
$12 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Packed Party earbuds
Water resistance, 20+ hours of play time and a convenient USB-C charging port make these earbuds a smart buy. At just $16.88 and in a variety of prints, you can slip a pair of these in everyone’s stocking this season.
$16.88 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Andy Warhol playing cards
I’m guessing most of us have a ratty old deck of cards stashed in a junk drawer or tucked away in a cabinet. Why not up the ante with this museum-worthy deck? Featuring illustrations by Andy Warhol, it’s the perfect set to show off on your coffee table. Each suit is depicted in Warhol’s signature whimsical style.
$12.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A four-pack of Apple AirTags
If you’ve got a few stockings to stuff, this assortment of crowd-pleasing tracking devices from Apple will probably be a bigger hit than, say, toothpaste. These genius electronic tags pair with the Find My app to help you keep tabs on anything you attach them to (or put them inside). They’re turning into a travel essential, with folks stashing them in suitcases in the event of lost luggage. Don't forget to pair this gift with a cool or adorable AirTag case to keep it secure.
$79.99 at Walmart (regularly $99)
5
Walmart
A classic, gently inappropriate party game
This super-simple card game is known to result in hours of gently inappropriate fun. One reviewer who brought the deck to a white elephant party called it the “star [gift]” that was consistently fought over.
$28.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A shampoo and conditioner set from a French haircare brand
This powerful set contains two 1.35-ounce containers of Christophe Robin’s delightful salt scrub shampoo and prickly pear conditioning hair mask — a pairing that promises to rib your scalp of buildup and then leave it feeling preternaturally silky and soft. This under-the-radar product is an editor favorite that’s sure to delight the beauty nerd on your list.
$23 at Walmart
7
A pair of chunky sterling silver hoops
These sterling silver huggie hoops are the perfect everyday pair. About the same diameter as a dime, they’ll hug your earlobe just so.
$12 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A scalloped pillar candle
This shaped pillar candle looks like it’s fresh off the shelves of an artsy boutique – without the boutique price tag. At under $10, this candle makes an affordable option for the design-minded person on your list. If teacher or co-worker gifts are on your radar, this candle is definitely a smart pick. You can choose from a variety of colors and neutrals.
$9.76 at Walmart
9
Walmart
A multipack of candy-flavored lip balms
Sure, it’s not for the high-end skin care fiend on your list, but mostly everyone else in the world will probably crack a smile at the sight of a Jolly Rancher-flavored lippie. Divvy these up among several stockings — and note the brand cautions these are “not to be eaten.”
$5 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A Slinky
This iconic toy has been a crowd-favorite stocking stuffer for 75 years. Why stop now? Whether you’re gifting a kid or just someone who’s young at heart, this engineer-designed wonder is sure to please.
$13.09 at Walmart
11
Walmart
Laneige lip sleeping mask kit
Very few viral products live up to the hype, but let me say from experience, Laneige’s lip mask absolutely does. A swab of this celeb favorite on your lips before bed and you’ll wake up with soft lips. Give them all to one lucky person or split ‘em up among a few folks, maybe even keep one for yourself. We won’t tell.
$30 at Walmart
12
Walmart
A set of six “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” socks
We dare the older millennial on your list to resist a chuckle at the sight of these six lightweight crew socks. They’re designed to fit men’s shoe sizes 8–12.
$9.98 at Walmart
13
Walmart
A set of dry brushes
While the benefits of dry brushing are kinda up for debate, there’s no denying that an affordable self-care tool (for a technique endorsed by Gwyneth Paltrow) can be a delightful gift. Experts have previously told HuffPost that the practice of rubbing a bristled brush against dry skin can exfoliate and promote the “microcirculation” of the dermis (and caution against using it on skin that’s irritated or sensitive). This set of two brushes are made from bamboo and equipped with fabric handles, and includes one soft-bristled and one stiff-bristled scrubbing implement.
$8.99 at Walmart
14
Walmart
Anker standing wireless charger
While it’s a little on the pricey side, this thoughtfully designed wireless charger–phone stand hybrid is equipped with a ton of sensible features that make its price point feel worthwhile. It holds a powerful magnet that adheres to your phone for seamless charging, and at only a half-inch in width, it promises to not interfere with the normal use of your phone. There’s also a folding stand that enables you to convenient prop up your device to take calls or stream video while you power up.
$89.99 at Walmart
15
Walmart
A set of rosé-inspired cooling eye masks
Undereye patches like these from Patchology always make for a fun, indulgent gift for anyone from a beauty novice to an expert product-hauler. This rose-inspired set is infused with resveratrol (a grape-derived antioxidant) and hylaluronic acid for a hefty dose of hydration. For a little extra oomph, the brand recommends cooling them down in the fridge before applying.
$4 at Walmart
16
Walmart
Timex Weekender watch
Excuse the pun, but this watch is truly timeless. Thanks to an interchangeable band, it’s the timepiece for anyone on your list. You can change up the color or material of the watchband to suit your mood or the season.
$44 at Walmart
17
Walmart
A Bluetooth karaoke microphone
While it may not be the most highbrow gift, there’s no denying that these Bluetooth-enabled microphones are a ton of fun at family gatherings — especially where there are kids around. Link it up with your device to stream a song of your choosing and broadcast your vocal stylings through the embedded speaker. This particular model even enables you to record your songs.
$21.10 at Walmart
18
Walmart
A pair of device-friendly leather gloves
Leather gloves are always a thoughtful gift — there’s nothing like a little winter gear upgrade to warm the heart. Lined in a cozy fabric, these gloves are guaranteed to keep your hands warm down to -5 degrees and thanks to a touchscreen-enabled fingertips, you won’t have to lose any insulation when checking directions or returning a text.
$14.99 at Walmart

