Nordstrom Has Some Seriously Affordable And Crowd-Pleasing Holiday Gifts

Grab Carharrt beanies, Stanley cups and Kiehl's sets for under $40.
<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F2-pack-cozychic-socks%2F7405500%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26amp%3Bbreadcrumb%3DHome%252FGifts%252FGifts%2520by%2520Price%252FGifts%2520Under%2520%252450%26amp%3Bcolor%3D061" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Barefoot Dreams socks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F2-pack-cozychic-socks%2F7405500%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26amp%3Bbreadcrumb%3DHome%252FGifts%252FGifts%2520by%2520Price%252FGifts%2520Under%2520%252450%26amp%3Bcolor%3D061" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Barefoot Dreams socks</a>, a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhead-to-toe-hydrators-set-70-value%2F7555351%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26amp%3Bbreadcrumb%3DHome%252FGifts%252FGifts%2520by%2520Price%252FGifts%2520Under%2520%252450%26amp%3Bcolor%3D000" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kiehl&#x27;s lotion set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhead-to-toe-hydrators-set-70-value%2F7555351%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26amp%3Bbreadcrumb%3DHome%252FGifts%252FGifts%2520by%2520Price%252FGifts%2520Under%2520%252450%26amp%3Bcolor%3D000" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Kiehl's lotion set</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcarhartt-work-in-progress-watch-hat%2F5070124%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26amp%3Bbreadcrumb%3DHome%252FGifts%252FGifts%2520by%2520Price%252FGifts%2520Under%2520%252450%26amp%3Bcolor%3D200" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Carhartt hat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcarhartt-work-in-progress-watch-hat%2F5070124%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26amp%3Bbreadcrumb%3DHome%252FGifts%252FGifts%2520by%2520Price%252FGifts%2520Under%2520%252450%26amp%3Bcolor%3D200" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Carhartt hat</a> and a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fthe-quencher-h2-0-flowstate-20-oz-tumbler%2F7151198%3Forigin%3Dcoordinating-7151198-0-3-PDP_1-recbot-also_viewed_graph%26amp%3Brecs_placement%3DPDP_1%26amp%3Brecs_strategy%3Dalso_viewed_graph%26amp%3Brecs_source%3Drecbot%26amp%3Brecs_page_type%3Dproduct%26amp%3Brecs_seed%3D7113392%26amp%3Bcolor%3DCHARCOAL" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stanley cup." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=6545181de4b06bc01e240cf0&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fthe-quencher-h2-0-flowstate-20-oz-tumbler%2F7151198%3Forigin%3Dcoordinating-7151198-0-3-PDP_1-recbot-also_viewed_graph%26amp%3Brecs_placement%3DPDP_1%26amp%3Brecs_strategy%3Dalso_viewed_graph%26amp%3Brecs_source%3Drecbot%26amp%3Brecs_page_type%3Dproduct%26amp%3Brecs_seed%3D7113392%26amp%3Bcolor%3DCHARCOAL" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Stanley cup.</a>
The goal of holiday shopping is finding awesome items that your loved ones actually want without spending a surplus of money — and it just so happens that you can make this dream a reality with the help of Nordstrom, which is known for its curated selection of brand-name goods across the price point spectrum.

For anyone on a budget this holiday season, we rounded up the best gifts to get at Nordstrom this winter, all for under $40.

From skin care to pet care to unisex winter accessories anyone would love, we found the best deals on high-quality items that won’t drain your entire bank account. These gifts are great as stocking stuffers or Secret Santa-type items for family or coworkers you don’t know super well — they’re incredibly universal while still being thoughtful. Consider it a list of relatively affordable items people actually want, all from your favorite department store.

We hope you snag some of these under $40 gifts for your loved ones or yourself ahead.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nordstrom
A timeless classic Carhartt beanie
Possibly the most universal present, a Carhartt beanie is a timeless winter piece that goes with every outfit. It will keep anyone's ears warm while still fitting close to the head and promises to last for years to come.
$35 at Nordstrom
2
Nordstrom
Le Labo hand cream
Give a touch of luxury with this creamy, deeply nourishing hand cream from Le Labo. It's small enough to take on a plane or to slip in a bag or desk drawer. The earthbound scent is inspired by the hinoki-tree forests of Japan.
$33 at Nordstrom
3
Nordstrom
A cookbook for a soup lover
Everybody loves soup! This gorgeous colorful cookbook contains recipes for more than 85 soups, broths, chowders, chilis and gazpacho to take you through every season. It's a great gift for someone you know loves to cook or to bring for a gift exchange or office party.
$32.50 at Nordstrom
4
Nordstrom
A set of Kiehl's minis for whole-body moisturizing
Valued at $70, this four-piece Kiehl's set is a total steal. It contains a body moisturizer, creamy eye treatment with avocado, an ultra facial cream and a hand salve to keep your face, eyes and hands feeling soft.
$36 at Nordstrom
5
Nordstrom
A Le Creuset zodiac mug
If you know someone who likes both fine cookware and astrology, a Le Creuset zodiac mug could be the perfect present. It's made from dishwasher-safe stoneware that promises to keep your coffee hot and has a gorgeous illustration for each sign.
$23.95 at Nordstrom
6
Nordstrom
A two-pack of Barefoot Dreams beloved socks
Loved by celebrities, Barefoot Dreams is know for a selection of super soft cozy items like bedding, clothing and accessories. This set of two pairs of socks promise to feel amazing on the feet, with a construction that the brand describes as "fluffy" and that one reviewer described as a “cuddly hug.”
$30 at Nordstrom
7
Nordstrom
A Hersel travel toiletry bag
With a waterproof zipper and a lining you can wipe clean, this dopp kit is the perfect thing for folks on the go. It comes in bright and neutral colors and has a smaller front pocket for valuables or smaller items.
$38 at Nordstrom
8
Nordstrom
A set of three Charlotte Tilbury mini lipsticks
Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks are a universal crowd-pleaser. This set of three long-lasting matte lipsticks features the shades Walk of No Shame, Stoned Rose and Pillow Talk.
$32 at Nordstrom
9
Nordstrom
A 20-ounce Stanley cup that's compact to carry
Offering all the perks of bigger Stanley cups but in a smaller package, this 20-ounce Quencher tumbler will easily fit in your car console and other cup holders and will keep your drinks cold for up to 12 hours. It features a reusable straw and an easy-twist on lid, and each piece is dishwasher-safe.
$30 at Nordstrom
10
Nordstrom
A dreamy plush throw blanket with twisted fringe
Everyone loves a plush blanket, especially one with chic fringed edges that comes in dreamy colors. This one is 50 inches by 60 inches, can go in the washing machine and looks amazing on a bed or couch.
$29 at Nordstrom
11
Nordstrom
A weighted eye mask for calming sleep
Like a weighted blanket for your eyes, this cotton eye mask gives you gentle pressure to help you de-stress as you fall asleep. It's super soft to the touch and will help keep light from peeking in as you slumber.
$34 at Nordstrom
12
Nordstrom
A whimsically chic Barbour poop bag holder that clips to a leash
There are few things more unexpectedly high-end than a Barbour plaid dog-poop bag. If your friends love the British brand, they'll surely get a kick out of this adorable pet accessory.
$25 at Nordstrom
13
Nordstrom
An at-home gel manicure kit with a mini LED lamp
Everything you need for a grade-A home gel manicure, this little set contains a one-step gel polish, cuticle stick, nail file, 10 nail polish remover pads and a adorable macaroon-shaped LED light to finish the look.
$38 at Nordstrom
14
Nordstrom
A kitschy seltzer-themed dog toy
Seltzer lovers and dog owners will get a kick out of this La Croix-inspired doggy chew toy. It comes in a hilarious "'pamplemutt" flavor and will keep humans and puppies entertained.
$16.95 at Nordstrom
15
Nordstrom
A personalized friendship bracelet with a metal clasp
An upgraded take on a summer camp classic, this mixed material friendship bracelet features a gold color clasp that makes it easy to take on and off. You can personalize it with up to nine letters or add a heart charm. (Note that customize items are final sale.)
$38 at Nordstrom
16
Nordstrom
A pair of Jack Black SPF 25 lip balms
Replenish lips and give a little sun protection with this set of unisex Jack Black lip balms. Each pair comes in six different bright flavors, all which are transparent to wear and promise to intensely soothe chapped lips.
$15 at Nordstrom
17
Nordstrom
An adorable rainbow multitool
Is there anything cuter than this colorful multitool that holds seven hex keys, a Phillips-head screwdriver, a slotted screwdriver and a star screwdriver? Friends that bike or love to be handy will be so glad to finally have a versatile tool in a fun selection of hues.
$22.50 at Nordstrom
18
Nordstrom
A trio of Kylie cosmetics glosses
One of the biggest names in the lip products game, Kylie Cosmetics is offering up a set of three glosses that promise to be super shiny and luminous without being sticky.
$30 at Nordstrom
19
Nordstrom
A retro-inspired AM/FM radio with Bluetooth capability
This nostalgic portable radio plays all the AM and FM channels and works as a Bluetooth speaker to broadcast songs and podcasts from your phone. It has a super cute vintage look that will pull together a nightstand or bookshelf.
$39.95 at Nordstrom
20
Nordstrom
A Party Machine light-up microphone with six voice changing options
We're a big fan of portable karaoke microphones here at HuffPost, and the Party Machine promises to amp of the festivities with the best of them. Break into an impromptu light up sing-a-long or use the six funny voice changers to bond with friends and get the party going.
$29.99 at Nordstrom
21
Nordstrom
A trio of L'Occitane hand creams
A little festive pampering, this set of three L'Occitane hand lotions contains a sweet almond option, a whipped powdered shea cream and an earthy cream with notes of mandarin, olive leaves and ginger.
$33 at Nordstrom
22
Nordstrom
A Yves Saint Laurent travel set with a pouch
A little glamour at an unbeatable price, this Yves Saint Laurent beauty set contains an extreme volume mascara, satin lipstick in nude and red and a white and gold marble cosmetics bag to keep it all together.
$35 at Nordstrom
23
Nordstrom
A plug-in mino disco ball for spontaneous dance parties
A fun stocking stuffer, this plug-in disco ball lights up with whatever music you are playing and goes directly into your phone to bring the party.
$12 at Nordstrom
24
Nordstrom
A set of five Patchology masks
Give someone a fun spa night at home with this set of five masks. It includes a rosé foot mask, two sets of cooling under-eye pads and a hydrating face sheet mask.
$25 at Nordstrom

