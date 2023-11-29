Rip-Resistant Tights, Fleece-Lined Sweats And More Winter Clothing You'll Love

Popular items from this list include:
- A pair of truly rip-resistant and snag-proof tights
- A thickened down parka with tons of pockets
- A wearable blanket poncho
A long hooded puffer
It's available in sizes 4XS–4XL and in four colors.
: "It has a metal zipper that's long enough to try to kink when zipping up but I honestly don't mind because it fits and keeps me warm. The fleece-lined pockets are wonderful
when taking my dog out early and forgot my gloves. I still advise a standard base layer with your clothes for any temp or felling below 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Still mighty even then. My arms are warm. The wrist covers feel nice and isn't binding. I can't find anything as good as this in a plus size for a price I could afford. This was worth the money and then some for me.
Depending on how fluffy your layering is it can be a size too big. I had to return and size down one. Process was smooth." —Tamara O.
A pair of fleece-lined sweatpants
They're available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors.
"So soft! These are 10/10 and I would buy again. The stitching is great quality. The lining is so comfortable and soft
. I haven’t taken them off since they came in today. I’ve never written a review before, but these pants deserve it." — Amazon customer
"I bought these for my daughter who’s in Iowa for college. She loves them. They kept her warm during winter
. I’ll definitely buy her more next winter." — ynsmom
A turtleneck sweater dress
It's available in sizes S–3XL and in 44 colors.
"The best winter cozy dress
. Omg where do I start. I’m usually a L, but I ordered an XL because I was worried about the length. I love this dress. It’s so big and chunky and cozy but also super sexy!!! The pockets are amazing and the material isn’t itchy at all. It looks great paired with tall boots, but I’m sure you could rock some leggings and ankle boots and it would look just as amazing. Totally worth the price. It is baggy for sure, but I anticipated that when I ordered one size up so I could get the length I wanted. I want one in EVERY COLOR.
Another Amazon win!" — Ashlee
A splurge-worthy pair of rip-resistant Sheertex tights
These are designed with a comfortable 6.5-inch, mid-rise waistband that lightly compresses but doesn't dig in painfully like some tights. Available in sizes XS–3XL.Promising reviews:
"I was skeptical. I thought if they were as rip-resistant as they claim, then they must be really binding and uncomfortable. They were the opposite.
I thought my Commando brand tights were the most comfortable until now. They didn't bind or roll down. I love them!" — Shelli Burns
Sheer black Melanin Fleece Tights designed for darker skin tones
Melanin Fleece Tights is a small biz that launched in January 2023 after the founder saw translucent fleece-lined tights go viral, but seeing no options for women of color. Their current range includes three shades — chocolate, caramel, and honey — and they plan on adding more sizes and shades in the future. They're available in sizes S–2X.Promising review
: "Took these tights on a trip to Europe where the average temp was in the 40s. These tights kept me so warm for and I loved the flesh tone and how it matched my skin so perfectly.
They are very soft and thick. I would buy these tights over and over for the fall and winter!" —Brejhe Halls
A solid-colored pair of fleece-lined thermal tights
They're available in sizes S–XL, six colors, and in two-packs with various color combos.
: "The warmest tights ever. I have several pair of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest.
I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20mph north winds during the winter. A 40-degree day can feel like 20 degrees and a 20-degree day can feel like 0 or below. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants.
They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I have a hard time finding tights to fit properly because of my long legs. A lot of tights are either too short and sag in the crouch area or come all the way up to my neck, but these don't do either. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." — Cindy Henley
A pair of plaid tartan tights
They're available in sizes S–XXL and six colors.
"Perfect tights for New England winters
. Absolutely love these tights! They did not roll down, which made me happy to not be fussing with pulling them up all day long. They are super comfortable, high quality, thicker knit, but not so thick that they would feel too bulky under slacks
. The colors are exactly what I was looking for! I am so pleased with these tights that I totally plan my outfits around them now." — Ducky
A trendy teddy coat
This is by no means a heavy winter coat, but it's perfect if you live somewhere like California or Texas that has milder winters! And it's great for layering underneath a thicker coat as well. It's available in sizes S–3XL and in 30 colors.Promising review:
"At first I wasn’t sure I liked this coat. It came compressed in plastic, and when I put it on, the pockets felt sewn in backwards. But it fluffed up and was super soft. It’s really nice for chilly SF weather.
If you live somewhere that has a real winter season, you might be able to layer it like a bulky sweater under a big winter coat. I find myself wearing it every day and am tempted to wear it around the house — it’s like wearing a blanket!
It is unlined, which is nice because it’s soft inside too and makes it lighter. This jacket may not be your fanciest or best made, but you might find yourself wearing it all the time!" — Ms Wiser
A fuzzy fleece open-front coat
It's available in sizes S–3XL and 25 colors.
"GUYS OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem
. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes — I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree Fahrenheit weather, and it kept me warm!
This is definitely one of those 'blanket- but make it fashion pieces' HAHA I love it so much." — @Kathy_Vu
A faux-shearling pullover
It's available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors.
: "Bought it in three colors because I love it so much. It is thick enough to not let much cold air/wind in, but thin enough that I don't get hot indoors
— if those two things can simultaneously exist. I LOVE the fact that you can zip it up all of the way and protect your chest and neck from the cold, but unzip it indoors and have an open neck shirt. This is definitely one of my best winter purchases for this season.
I love love love it!!!" — AKH
A chic sweater with a long asymmetrical hem
Note that this sweater does run big, so consider sizing down. It's available in sizes XS–XL and 31 styles.Promising review:
"Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable.
It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." — Elizabeth
A pair of fleece-lined faux leather leggings
They're available in sizes XS–4XL and 27 colors/styles.
"These fit me perfectly! I love the matte black because it's just enough pop. I would recommend getting a thin pair of leggings to put underneath, as these can cause your legs to sweat. They are very warm (warm enough for Wyoming winter!)
, I'm 5'9" and they're perfect length. The waist is higher than a mid rise but lower than a high rise. Only con, it flattened me out in the back. But I personally don't care because I always wear long shirts with super tight pants. But some of y'all might want to know that. Overall, I would give these pants a 10/10 because with faux leather pants, you gotta expect the sweating. These are affordable and super cute. If you're on the fence, buy them!
" — SD86
A pile fleece sweater
This sweater isn't super thick, so it's not appropriate for really cold days outside, but if you live in a warmer climate, it'll be the perfect lightweight winter sweater. It's available in sizes S–XXL and 17 colors.Promising review:
"I love this sweater so much that I purchased the gray and pink colors! I will be purchasing every color in this sweater. They’re amazing and I find any excuse to wear them. The sweater is baggy for the days you’re not feeling 100 or it looks super cute partia lly tucked into your jeans. 100% comfortable and if comfort is your style, this is YOUR sweater!" —Amazon customer
A simple, loose cotton sweater vest
A casual collared button-down
would look great with this. It's available in sizes S–3XL and 11 colors.Promising review
: "I put this sweater vest on and fell in love
. It is cotton, a good substantial material. It doesn't cling uncomfortably anywhere, and covers the hip and rear. Feels right for fall and winter.I can wear it with tons of shirts and with leggings.
I ordered three more vests. The top fits great, and I have room at the hem where I am much more curvy." — Margie
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater-vest
Pair it with a button-down shirt
or sheer blouse
for a classic, vintage-y look that's perfect for those days when you're trying to look a bit more put-together. It's available in sizes S–L and in seven colors.Promising reviews:
"I love this vest! It gives me a total vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits.
Shipping did take longer, but it was very clear at the time of purchase the expected arrival date, so that wasn’t a surprise. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!" — Levi
"This product runs a little big so be sure to consider the looser fit. That being said, the material is amazing and it is very warm and cozy.
It looks really professional and clean when paired with a white button-down. I love this item." — umbo
A long-sleeved fisherman polo
Big Bud Press is a Los Angeles-based clothing label specializing in unisex, everyday goods. More than 98% of the fabric they use is grown and made domestically. This is available in sizes P–7XL and in many colors.
A chunky knit turtleneck
Reviewers suggest sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look rather than the baggier style. It's available in sizes XS–XXL and 43 colors.Promising review
: "I am obsessed with this! It’s the perfect fall/winter cozy oversized cable knit sweater.
Perfect length for high or mid-waisted jeans and true to size. I normally wear an 8 but went one size up for a looser fit... the medium would have been perfect for a more fitted look. Material is SO soft.Can’t wait to wear this over the holidays,looks and feels like an expensive designer one!
" — Bee Dav
A set of long thermal underwear
Though form-fitting, this set allows for full mobility and is squat-proof. It's also moisture-wicking so you never get that sticky, clammy feeling and stay dry. It's available in sizes XXS–3XL and 15 colors.Promising review:
"These are THE most comfortable long underwear! The fleece makes it so soft and comfy and warm, but for some reason you don’t get too hot indoors while wearing them
. Highly recommend them!" — Amazon customer
A HeatTech long-sleeve shirt
I have this HeatTech long-sleeve shirt from Uniqlo, and it's seriously worth the buy if you live (or plan on visiting) somewhere with freezing cold weather! Don't be deceived by the thin material — it might not look warm, but the soft, stretchy fabric is brilliantly designed to insulate and use your own body heat to keep you nice and toasty while wicking away excess moisture. Usually, you think the thicker a top is, the warmer it'll be, but the genius of HeatTech is that it's super thin — not bulky in the slightest — while still working its insulating magic
. You could wear it on its own, but since it's so plain, you may just want to wear as a bottom layer. And if you're wearing it on your way to a heated building, be prepared to take it off when you get there — I once wore it during a freezing cold NYC commute and had to take it off at the office once I realized I was burning up inside. It's available in four colors and sizes XXS–XXL.Promising review
: "These are trulythe best shirts ever for the winter
. Wear them constantly!! And buy every year." — Shirt
A quilted puffer jacket
Reviewers say to size down. It's available in sizes XS–L and 12 colors.Promising review:
"I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid-40s to mid-50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" — Kandace
A mock-neck bodysuit
Be sure to reference the size chart (the last image on the listing) before ordering. It's available in sizes XS–XXL and in 32 colors, including black
and white
fleece-lined options.Promising reviews:
"Warm, cozy, a perfect basic for your closet. About a year ago I purchased the solid turtleneck and fell in love. It is made with very warm fabric, which is perfect for our harsh winters
. It is form-fitting to your body. I have purchased about four others since." — Daniela Orozco
"So I bought two black turtleneck bodysuits, one designer and this Amazon one. Honestly this bodysuit holds up wear after wear, is in perfect condition, washable, and great breathable material. Excellent quality compared to the designer one, which was $148
. I ended up returning the designer. Size up though!" — Aliya Mathiesen
A wool blend coat
It's available in sizes XXS–3XL and 11 styles, plus in a wool skirt version.Promising review:
"I was searching for a winter coat (one that's Minnesota-appropriate) and came across this one. I thought it was beautiful in the pictures, and it seemed to have great reviews. Again, living in Minnesota, our cold is a little different than anyone else. So I put the coat in my cart and waited so I could think about it. Lo and behold, I run into a friend of mine at Whole Foods wearing this jacket! To see it in person, and she confirmed it is warm, I knew I had to have it myself.
The moment it arrived and I put it on, I was more than happy with my purchase. I wore it to Thanksgiving and received all sorts of compliments
. I think my grandma wants one too! Definitely recommend." —Tera Shopping
An oversized wearable blanket-sweater
It's available in 25 styles.
"A blanket sweater is one of the best ideas of all time. It’s so soft, not itchy. It's perfect for super cold weather, rainy days, lazy days. Pretty much any day. Everyone in my family is getting one for the holidays.
Great gift idea. I purchased matching ones for my husband and me with the fleece inside. It’s the kindest thing you can do for yourself. My husband also enjoys it very much." — Briana
A fleece hoodie dress
It's available in sizes S–3XL and in 14 colors.
"Holy comfy! I bought this for lounging around my home and staying warm and I couldn’t be happier with it! I live in Maine and keep my house cool. This sweatshirt dress thing is nice and thick (think old school sweats), roomy, and just perfectly comfy.
Best money I’ve spent all year." — Shelby Briggs
A luxuriously soft hoodie with a built-in sleep mask
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned independent product design studio that produces in small, handmade batches from fabrics sourced in Los Angeles. This is available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors.Promising review:
"I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flight. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game-changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world
and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over-ear headphones fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane
— EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it everyday at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush one!" — Heather G.
A faux-shearling moto jacket
Some reviewers suggest sizing up if you plan on wearing bulky sweaters or have thicker arms or a larger chest. Doing so will give you a more oversized fit. It's available in sizes S–XL and 10 styles.Promising review:
"I purchased this jacket before my trip to Canada during winter. I honestly thought I might not be able to wear it as often. HOWEVER, it kept me really warm no matter how windy and snowy it got!!It’s beautiful and stylish, the material looks better in real life than in the picture.
The inside is super soft and comfy. I would go a size up though. I had enough space to move around and wear bulky sweaters, but the sleeves are not long enough for me to roll up the sleeves like the picture. Still an amazing product, I am beyond satisfied." — Gabriela G.
A knit bodycon dress
Rebdolls is a Latine- and woman-owned missy and plus-size fashion brand striving for more diversity and well-fitting clothes across a wider range of sizes. This is available in sizes M–5X.
A knit sweater with heart elbow detailing
It's available in sizes S–XL and 21 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this sweater!! I think it's probably my favorite piece I have purchased the last few months. I wanted to have a bit of a baggy look and be able to wear this with leggings or a pair of jeans so I ordered a large. I just ordered another one in red and can't wait for it to get here. The material is really warm and comfy, not scratchy
like I thought it would be." — Nicole Julum
A turtleneck pullover with a colorblock design
It's available in sizes 0–12 and nine styles.
Promising review:
"This product is soooo cute! It is surprisingly high quality andlooks high end for the price. The structure is comparable to more mid-range sweaters I have
! The fit is baggy and oversized, which is perfect for wearing over leggings or for tucking into jeans. Would totally recommend this product! It’s an absolute steal for the price!" — G4
A pair of fleece-lined jeggings
It's available in sizes XS–5XL, including short sizes, and 36 colors.
Promising review:
"I'd been wanting fleece-lined jeans for long time. I'm so glad I bought these. With regular jeans in winter time, the wind cuts through and your buns are cold and legs freezing. These kept me warm and the fleece is so soft.
I highly recommend getting a pair or two!" — Faith
A cozy corduroy button-down
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors and prints.
Promising review:
"This is such a cute shacket! The fabric is thick but still very soft. The fit is loose and boxy, as you would expect a jacket to fit. I wear it layered over a graphic tee with jeans." — Michelle Roetman
A batwing-sleeved sweater dress
It's available in sizes S–XL and 25 colors.
Promising review:
"I purchased this dress to go out during the colder months since I hate carrying a jacket. This dress kept me warm/comfortable while bar hopping on foot
; paired with stockings and knee high boots. The knit has stretch! Do yourself a favor, purchase this dress for those cold nights out! Perfect for fall/winter." — Banana!
Or a ruched velvet bodycon dress
It's available in sizes XS–XL and six colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is truly stunning, and it’s beautifully made! It fits true to size, and the fabric feels great on your skin.
I wore it to a wedding and received a ton of compliments. I’m wearing it again on Thanksgiving. This is also a great dress for a holiday party and New Year’s Eve.
" —Tee
A velvet jumpsuit
YouGa is based in China and specializes in lovely made-to-order dresses, coats, pants and skirts. This is available in sizes S–6XL or a custom size, and nine colors.Promising review:
"Absolutely amazing jumpsuit! It's beautifully made and fits perfectly. I wore it to my friend's wedding and received many compliments. Delivery was quick, too." — Ned Karam
A corduroy overalls dress
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and in seven colors.
Promising review:
"I love the little front pocket these overalls have, it's very handy! These are some pretty thick overalls so they're definitely good to wear in the fall or winter
, you don't wanna wear them in the summer or you'll burn up. These fit well but if you ever wanted to go for a more figure-fitting look, adding a belt would help!" — Phoenicia
A very snuggly pullover sweater
If you like an oversized fit, it's suggested to size up. There's also a "one size" option that's cropped — one reviewer
says it's "close to a medium with a little extra room." This is available in sizes S–XL, one size, and in 27 colors.Promising review:
"I was worried this would be pretty small since it's one size, but I normally wear an XL and it's still oversized on me.
It is a little see-through, so I need to wear something underneath, but it's surprisingly warm still. I was looking for an oversized cropped sweater and this is exactly what I wanted! Shipping was really fast, too!" — Morgan Jade
A pair of flowy palazzo pants
Reviewers say you might want to wear tights under them if you live somewhere super cold, but the upside is these are pants you can wear year-round. They're available in sizes XS–2X, including short sizes, and 31 styles.Promising reviews:
"I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them). These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem
. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" — Chris
A cozy-chic knit midi skirt
You can also get the matching cropped sweater here
if you like. It's available in sizes XS–L and two colors.
A matching sweat set
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I rely heavily on retail therapy to cheer me up. What to buy when there's nothing to do and I never leave my house? A matching sweatsuit. I no longer look like I chose my outfit out of a gym's lost and found bin when I'm walking the dog or picking up take out. The top is cropped above the belly button so you definitely need the very high-waisted pants...no mixing and matching unless you're into showing some skin. I will be buying this in at LEAST one more color to get me through this Midwest winter
." — Mary M.
A pet-carrying hoodie
Reviewers suggest going up one size larger than you'd usually buy. It's available in sizes S–3XL and in five colors.Promising review:
"Very cute and comfy! Per other reviews, I ordered one size larger than I thought I'd need, and it fits perfectly. Love the removable wooly lining in the kitty pocket! It gets COLD here in winter, so I'm looking forward to snuggling up with my new kitten when the weather turns frosty
. Definitely recommend!" — Kindle customer
"Super soft and cozy. During thunderstorms, my 11-pound Shih Tzu cuddles up perfectly in the pouch
. Love the color!" — Christina Micari
A rainbow cardigan
It's available in sizes S–XL and 19 styles.
Promising reviews:
"LOVE IT!!!! A lot cheaper than the boutiques I've seen it at.It's so soft and unique!
I haven't seen anyone around me wear one like it! The colors looked just like the picture. I'm so excited to wear it to work." — Amanda Haithcock
"I’m absolutely in love with this! I love rainbow everything so I was really excited to find this. It’s so soft and keeps me warm in my freezing office
. EVERY single coworker complimented this cardigan and have now ordered one of their own. It is so cute! One of the best purchases I’ve made. It really looks good with almost anything to. LOVE this." — Caitlyn Harrison
A super soft popcorn knit cardigan
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 32 styles.
Promising review:
"I like the softness and coziness in this sweater. I plan on wearing it just about anywhere, but snuggling up on the couch this winter is my first thought!" — Debra L Larsen