Rip-Resistant Tights, Fleece-Lined Sweats And More Winter Clothing You'll Love

A HeatTech long-sleeve shirt

I have this HeatTech long-sleeve shirt from Uniqlo, and it's seriously worth the buy if you live (or plan on visiting) somewhere with freezing cold weather! Don't be deceived by the thin material — it might not look warm, but the soft, stretchy fabric is brilliantly designed to insulate and use your own body heat to keep you nice and toasty while wicking away excess moisture.. You could wear it on its own, but since it's so plain, you may just want to wear as a bottom layer. And if you're wearing it on your way to a heated building, be prepared to take it off when you get there — I once wore it during a freezing cold NYC commute and had to take it off at the office once I realized I was burning up inside. It's available in four colors and sizes XXS–XXL.