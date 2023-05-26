What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpRon DeSantisThe Washington Post

Washington Post Explains The Real Danger To Ron DeSantis’ Pardon Talk

The move also shows the Florida governor is running in 2024 as "an echo" rather than an alternative to Donald Trump, said the newspaper's editorial board.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

The Washington Post editorial board on Thursday called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for not ruling out pardons for Jan. 6 rioters and even former President Donald Trump.

The move showed DeSantis, who officially jumped into the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, is running “as an echo rather than an alternative” to Trump, said the newspaper.

“Floating pardons gives Jan. 6 rioters hope that they won’t be held accountable,” the board warned, saying it “will discourage plea deals and encourage defendants to drag out proceedings in hopes that they might get clemency in 20 months.”

“It also heightens the danger that people will again engage in violence if they don’t like the outcome of next year’s elections, calculating that they might receive pardons if their preferred candidate takes power,” it added.

Read the Post’s full editorial here.

