Girl, 12, Shoots Dad And Self In Plot With Friend To Kill Families: Sheriff

A 12-year-old girl shot her father and then herself after making a pact with a friend to kill their families and pets, authorities in Texas said.

Both the father and daughter were flown to local hospitals Tuesday night after they were found suffering gunshot wounds at their Weatherford home, located west of Fort Worth, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 38-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen inside the house while the 12-year-old was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head and a handgun beneath her, authorities said.

“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier in a statement. His office did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment Monday.

The child had planned for several weeks with a friend in Lufkin, Texas, that they would carry out the killings. After killing her own family, the Weatherford girl would drive to Lufkin, roughly four hours away, pick up her friend and they would run away to Georgia together, authorities said.

The child in Lufkin did not kill her father as planned, however. She was located by police and charged by Parker County Sheriff’s investigators with criminal conspiracy.

“We would like to take a moment to remind parents that it is so important to know who their children’s friends are ― whether at school, on social media, and even online gaming platforms,” the Lufkin Police Department said in a statement Friday.