Bill Bradley: Leigh, Season 1 of “Westworld” was confusing with a purpose. Season 2 felt confusing to be confusing. Now, Season 3 is ready to “make money, motherfuckers.” To be honest, the first episode almost felt like the greatest hits of “Black Mirror” mixed with “Avengers” and a little bit of Bravo’s “Below Deck.” People have to keep their stats up, there’s a crime-sharing app, Bernard seems to be Thanos working on a farm and chef has dinner ready! All that being said, it’s still confusing as heck.

LB: Still confusing? That rundown was confusing, Bill. But yes, let’s break down that crime app RICO and Aaron Paul’s new character, construction-working criminal veteran Caleb. What are your thoughts? I’m into Cal and find his storyline to be the most compelling so far.

The Characters Are Back Online

BB: I wonder if “Black Mirror” exists in “Westworld”? Because I think if Aaron Paul’s Cal saw the show, he’d be like, “Why the hell is my life on Netflix?” Caleb is every “Black Mirror” character rolled into one, and I’m into it. He’s talking with dead friends, he’s got shitty stats and he’s on a Task Rabbit app for crime, which is my favorite thing of the new season. In his initial gig, we see from the app, he meets up with Lena Waithe and Marshawn Lynch to rob an ATM. I’m not a criminal, but, like, is it free to sign up? Also, Lynch seems to have his NFL number, 24, in his crime app screen name, assuming he’s g1ggl3s24, and a shirt which seems to reveal his moods. Do you get a free shirt with a download? Does anyone know?