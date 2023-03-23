James Marsden Would Change 1 Big Thing About His Looks If He Quit Acting

If he ever leaves the acting biz, James Marsden’s hair will be dead to him.
“To me, if I wasn’t an actor, I would just have one of those military cuts,” he told People in an interview published Wednesday. “I’d just shave it off all the time. It just gets in the way.” (Read People’s entire interview with Marsden here.)
The “Enchanted” star added that he typically slaps on a baseball cap when he doesn’t have someone professionally styling his lustrous tresses.
Last month, Marsden turned heads at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he presented with fellow actor Jenny Slate and rocked a striking powder-blue suit ― no matching baseball cap included.