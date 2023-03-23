What's Hot

Entertainmentjames marsden

James Marsden Would Change 1 Big Thing About His Looks If He Quit Acting

It sounds like he's become disenchanted with this part of his appearance.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

If he ever leaves the acting biz, James Marsden’s hair will be dead to him.

“To me, if I wasn’t an actor, I would just have one of those military cuts,” he told People in an interview published Wednesday. “I’d just shave it off all the time. It just gets in the way.” (Read People’s entire interview with Marsden here.)

Hopefully his hair isn't plaguing him too much.
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

The “Enchanted” star added that he typically slaps on a baseball cap when he doesn’t have someone professionally styling his lustrous tresses.

Last month, Marsden turned heads at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he presented with fellow actor Jenny Slate and rocked a striking powder-blue suit ― no matching baseball cap included.

James Marsden stood out on the red carpet at the SAG awards in a snazzy blue suit.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
