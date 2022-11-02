'Dead To Me' Season 3 Trailer Promises A Thrilling Send-Off For Netflix's Outlaw Gal Pals

Jen and Judy’s secrets don’t stay buried for long in the third and final season of “Dead to Me,” but the outlaw duo remain determined to go out with a (literal) bang.

Netflix gave fans an extended look at the series’ upcoming episodes with the release of a new trailer Wednesday. It shows characters Jen Harding (played by Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) still on the mend after the hit-and-run accident that ended the second season on a cliffhanger.

But as details about Judy’s missing husband, Steve (James Marsden), begin to emerge, the two women must once again rely on their newfound savvy ― and each other ― to avoid arousing the FBI’s suspicions. Naturally, more mayhem and a tense shootout ensue.

According to Netflix, viewers can expect the final season of “Dead to Me” to feature “shocking twists, unexpected turns, and the kind of laughter you can only share with your best friend” ― a fitting send-off to the beloved, Emmy-nominated dark comedy.

Catch the trailer for the third season of “Dead to Me” below.

The new season was particularly emotional for Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, according to an interview published Tuesday in The New York Times. The disease attacks the central nervous system and impairs communication between the body and the brain, with symptoms including tremors, fatigue, vision loss, slurred speech and weakness in the limbs.

Though her illness isn’t part of the storyline nor visible on screen, Applegate described filming the new episodes as the hardest thing she’s ever done.

“The powers that be were like, ‘Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let’s put a few episodes together,’” the actor told the Times. “I said, ‘No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms.’”

She went on to credit Cardellini for being “my champion, my warrior, my voice” throughout the creative process, adding that “It was like having a mama bear.”

The new season of “Dead to Me” hits Netflix on Nov. 17.