Linda Cardellini's Outrageous, Pink Ruffled Oscars Look Is Dividing Twitter

Linda Cardellini wasn’t afraid to take a fashion risk on the Oscars red carpet.
The “Green Book” actress showed up and showed out in an over-the-top pink, ruffled look, tied together with a light pink bow. She wore her hair up and perfectly matched her lipstick to the color of the dress.
Luckily, Cardellini kept it simple with the accessories. She let the dress ― which looked like a cross between a couture bathrobe and a loofah ― do ALL the talking:
Twitter was divided over Cardellini’s look, as some hated it:
And some loved it:
The look appeared to be part of a trend, as Gemma Chan, Maya Rudolph, Kacey Musgraves and Angela Bassett also got the outrageous pink memo.
Check out the rest of the gorgeous red carpet looks below: