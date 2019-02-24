ENTERTAINMENT

Linda Cardellini's Outrageous, Pink Ruffled Oscars Look Is Dividing Twitter

"How many muppets had to die for Linda Cardellini’s terrible dress?" one Twitter user wrote.

Linda Cardellini wasn’t afraid to take a fashion risk on the Oscars red carpet.

The “Green Book” actress showed up and showed out in an over-the-top pink, ruffled look, tied together with a light pink bow. She wore her hair up and perfectly matched her lipstick to the color of the dress.

Luckily, Cardellini kept it simple with the accessories. She let the dress ― which looked like a cross between a couture bathrobe and a loofah ― do ALL the talking: 

Linda Cardellini's red carpet look got people talking.
Twitter was divided over Cardellini’s look, as some hated it: 

And some loved it: 

 

The look appeared to be part of a trend, as Gemma Chan, Maya Rudolph, Kacey Musgraves and Angela Bassett also got the outrageous pink memo. 

Check out the rest of the gorgeous red carpet looks below: 

  • Lady Gaga
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Letitia Wright
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Mahershala Ali (right) and his wife Amatus-Sami Karim
    Rick Rowell via Getty Images
  • Ashley Graham
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Serena Williams
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Rami Malek
    Rick Rowell via Getty Images
  • Sarah Paulson
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Gloria Campano, from left, Bradley Cooper, and Irina Shayk
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Gemma Chan
    Getty Editorial
  • Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Michael B Jordan (right)
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Kasey Musgraves
    Rick Rowell via Getty Images
  • Spike Lee
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Rachel Weisz
    Getty Editorial
  • Angela Bassett
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Chadwick Boseman
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Danai Gurira
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Helen Mirren
    Rick Rowell via Getty Images
  • Charlize Theron
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Amy Adams
    MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
  • Lucy Boynton
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Glenn Close
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Tina Fey
    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
  • Jennifer Hudson
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Amy Poehler
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Maya Rudolph
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Yalitza Aparicio
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
  • Michelle Yeoh
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Henry Golding
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

