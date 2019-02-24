Linda Cardellini's Outrageous, Pink Ruffled Oscars Look Is Dividing Twitter

Linda Cardellini wasn’t afraid to take a fashion risk on the Oscars red carpet.

The “Green Book” actress showed up and showed out in an over-the-top pink, ruffled look, tied together with a light pink bow. She wore her hair up and perfectly matched her lipstick to the color of the dress.

Luckily, Cardellini kept it simple with the accessories. She let the dress ― which looked like a cross between a couture bathrobe and a loofah ― do ALL the talking:

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Linda Cardellini's red carpet look got people talking.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Reuters

Twitter was divided over Cardellini’s look, as some hated it:

Linda Cardellini appears to have skinned Elmo for the sake of fashion. #Oscars2019 — M-D November (@thatsmdtoyou) February 24, 2019

Linda Cardellini’s bath-lily gown: the first fun thing to come out of GREEN BOOK. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) February 24, 2019

Linda Cardellini looks like Big Bird got murdered #Oscars — celebitchy (@celebitchy) February 24, 2019

Linda Cardellini's dress looks like that time my loofah came apart pic.twitter.com/RGqnC9j9h6 — Allison Mick (@allison_mick) February 24, 2019

How many muppets had to die for Linda Cardellini’s terrible dress #OscarsRedCarpet — Laura O'Herlihy (@Leulah) February 24, 2019

Linda Cardellini's dress looks like it's very fun to wear. It looks like she murdered a family of Muppets to make it, but it looks like it would be fun to wear. #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/4u38YsxB2R — Red Pen Editorial Services (@redpentweeting) February 24, 2019

Ok - my first hate, Linda Cardellini - TOO MUCH is TOO MUCH #Oscars2019 — Teri Hart (@TeriHart) February 24, 2019

Linda Cardellini's dress reminds me of Natalie Wood in #Gypsy and not in a good way. #OnThePinkCarpet pic.twitter.com/ArZQ08NyCJ — Pink Bunny (@pinkbunnyr) February 24, 2019

And some loved it:

WOW Linda Cardellini, it's so insane I love how crazy it is — Lauren Sherman (@lapresmidi) February 24, 2019

I’m living for Linda Cardellini’s gorgeous pink gown paired with a strong lip and complementary cheek. #Oscar2019 pic.twitter.com/Fe35mh7VSw — Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) February 24, 2019

LINDA CARDELLINI IS THE HOTTEST WOMAN ALIVE pic.twitter.com/LND9yOOWLh — Isabel B. Slone (@isabelslone) February 24, 2019

Just audibly gasped - Linda Cardellini did THAT. This is her best look ever #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OY6PpxQZC4 — Emily O'Donnell (@emily_odonnell) February 24, 2019

The look appeared to be part of a trend, as Gemma Chan, Maya Rudolph, Kacey Musgraves and Angela Bassett also got the outrageous pink memo.

