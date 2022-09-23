Shopping
Celebrate Halloween this year by dressing up as a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=halloweencostumes-TessaFlores-092122-632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lightinthebox.com%2Fen%2Fp%2Fplague-doctor-steampunk-coat-men-s-rivet-costume-black-vintage-cosplay-halloween-masquerade-long-sleeve-sheath-column-gloves-mask-hat-waist-belt_p8200886.html%3Fcurrency%3DUSD%26litb_from%3Dpaid_adwords_shopping%26sku%3D1_45%257C2_5923%257C77_34990%26country_code%3Dus%26utm_source%3Dgoogle_shopping%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3D18019354977%26adword_mt%3D%26adword_ct%3D%26adword_kw%3D%26adword_pos%3D%26adword_pl%3D%26adword_net%3Dx%26adword_tar%3D%26adw_src_id%3D2907233386_18019354977__%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw7KqZBhCBARIsAI-fTKLFzhycLwUcd6JESJY4--70eWObdEZar5lqOKSUVqEyCWfyv7xxxK0aAtpWEALw_wcB" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vintage plague doctor" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=halloweencostumes-TessaFlores-092122-632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lightinthebox.com%2Fen%2Fp%2Fplague-doctor-steampunk-coat-men-s-rivet-costume-black-vintage-cosplay-halloween-masquerade-long-sleeve-sheath-column-gloves-mask-hat-waist-belt_p8200886.html%3Fcurrency%3DUSD%26litb_from%3Dpaid_adwords_shopping%26sku%3D1_45%257C2_5923%257C77_34990%26country_code%3Dus%26utm_source%3Dgoogle_shopping%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3D18019354977%26adword_mt%3D%26adword_ct%3D%26adword_kw%3D%26adword_pos%3D%26adword_pl%3D%26adword_net%3Dx%26adword_tar%3D%26adw_src_id%3D2907233386_18019354977__%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw7KqZBhCBARIsAI-fTKLFzhycLwUcd6JESJY4--70eWObdEZar5lqOKSUVqEyCWfyv7xxxK0aAtpWEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">vintage plague doctor</a>, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDark-Red-Riding-Hood-Plus-Size-Women-s-Adult-Halloween-Costume%2F40495754&subId1=halloweencostumes-TessaFlores-092122-632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Little Red Riding Hood" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDark-Red-Riding-Hood-Plus-Size-Women-s-Adult-Halloween-Costume%2F40495754&subId1=halloweencostumes-TessaFlores-092122-632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Little Red Riding Hood</a> with a dark twist,<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=halloweencostumes-TessaFlores-092122-632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcostumes.com%2Fproducts%2Fadult-rock-stars-elvis-costume-r56238" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" the King of rock &#x26; roll" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=halloweencostumes-TessaFlores-092122-632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcostumes.com%2Fproducts%2Fadult-rock-stars-elvis-costume-r56238" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> the King of rock & roll</a> or <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=halloweencostumes-TessaFlores-092122-632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcossky.com%2Fproducts%2Fhocus-pocus-winifred-sanderson-suit-cosplay-costume" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Winifred Sanderson" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=halloweencostumes-TessaFlores-092122-632a2600e4b0bfdf5e1b2bc5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcossky.com%2Fproducts%2Fhocus-pocus-winifred-sanderson-suit-cosplay-costume" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Winifred Sanderson</a> from "Hocus Pocus."
The last day in October marks a special day in my calendar and in my heart. Halloween is my Christmas, birthday, and Easter Sunday all rolled into one. And because my adoration for this spooky holiday runs so deep, I take costume shopping very seriously.

Allow me to impart some of my costume wisdom and research into the comprehensive guide below. Whether you want to embody your favorite Marvel hero, an iconic pop star, a memorable movie character, or something a little more ghoulish, the following online retailers boast an extensive stock of options for you to pick from.

Although you can expect to find something a little different from each of these stores, all of them promise costume selections for men, women, plus size people and kids, with the exception of Yandy, of course (you’ll see why.) You can even snag an outfit for your pet! Plus, they can all be shipped directly to you, just in time for the spine-chilling festivities to begin.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
Amazon
Best for: last-minute costume choices and outfit additions thanks to faster delivery times with Prime shipping.

Amazon features a wide selection of affordable costumes and accessories, like wigs, shoes and other costume basics.
Child's inflatable alien costume: $36.99 at AmazonShop costumes at Amazon
2
Abracadabra NYC
Abracadabra NYC
Best for: shopping major movie franchises, comic book-related costumes and licensed characters.

A Halloween mega-store based in New York, Abracadabra NYC beckons flocks of Halloween shoppers every year to their endless array of props and costumes that cover a variety of themes and notable characters.
Black Panther suit: $72 at Abracadabra NYCShop costumes at Abracadabra NYC
3
Cossky
Cossky
Best for: highly accurate cosplay outfits and video game-related characters.

If highly accurate and detailed costumes are what you're after, Cossky, a brand that has become really popular for cosplay outfits, has you covered. Find everything from anime costumes to attire from popular gaming franchises and even original designs.
Winnifred Sanderson dress: $108.15 at CosskyShop costumes at Cossky
4
Costumes.com
Costumes.com
Best for: finding current trending costume ideas, outfits for pets and major horror franchises.

In addition to your classic fare of warlocks and witches, super heroes and horror film favorites, Costumes.com, an online emporium that covers all of your Halloween needs, also has a selection of premium costumes to choose from as well as a category of trending costume ideas for this year.
Elvis costume: $290.99 at Costumes.comShop costumes at Costumes.com
5
Etsy/SuperstichousCo
Etsy
Best for: hand-crafted costumes and other handmade Halloween-related attire.

For custom-made and one-of-a-kind costumes that you can't get anywhere else, Etsy is your place. Find beautiful hand-crafted headpieces, incredibly detailed accessories, wigs and more.
Lily Muster dress: $164.76+ at EtsyShop costumes at Etsy
6
HalloweenCostumes.com
HalloweenCostumes.com
Best for: costumes that will meet all of your kiddo's current obsessions.

True to its name, HalloweenCostumes.com offers a wide range of licensed character costumes like Minecraft and Ghost Busters, as well as exclusive designs.
Kid's dilophosaurus costume: $49.99 at HalloweenCostumes.comShop costumes at HalloweenCostumes.com
7
Joann Fabrics
Joann Fabrics
Best for: crafting your own customizable costumes, no matter your sewing skill level.

Making your own costume from scratch can definitely require some heavy lifting on your part, although the end result is sure to be very satisfying. For all your fabric and pattern needs, Joann Fabrics can be your one-stop shop. Find historically accurate ensembles to beginner friendly endeavors that don't even require sewing.
1750s-era dress pattern: $16.06+ fabric at Joann FabricsShop costume patterns at Joann Fabrics
8
Light In The Box
Light In The Box
Best for: super-detailed getups that are cosplay-approved.

Shop everything from detailed cosplay outfits to delicately beaded flapper dresses and medieval jackets.
Vintage plague doctor costume: $70.19 at Light In The BoxShop costumes at Light In The Box
9
Michaels
Michaels
Best for: basic costume shopping and DIY costume kits.

You wouldn't expect to find such an impressive selection of costumes from this craft store, but Michaels is currently featuring costumes for groups, kids, adults and couples in a wide variety of themes.
Prince Akeem costume: $44.99 at MichaelsShop costumes at Michaels
10
Old Navy
Old Navy
Best for: pajama-adjacent costumes for the whole family.

Old Navy is currently featuring a cozy round up of Halloween onesies, pajamas and costumes for kids, babies and adults.
Baby bat onesie: $26 at Old NavyShop costumes at Old Navy
11
Spirit Halloween
Spirit Halloween
Best for: well-known television characters, costume accessories and props that are exclusive to the brand.

Arguably one of the most iconic names in Halloween fandom, Spirit Halloween has a never-ending array of costumes from well-known TV franchises, time periods and horror films.
Argyle from "Stranger Things" costume: $59.99Shop costumes at Spirit Halloween
12
Target
Target
Best for: convenient costume shopping with the option of buying online and picking up in store.

While shopping for your home essentials, you can also take a peek at Target's lineup of costumes for kids, babies and adults.
Kid's Medusa costume: $25 at TargetShop costumes at Target
13
Tipsy Elves
Tipsy Elves
Best for: hooded onesie costumes that are comfortable without loosing any festiveness.

Sexy, comfortable, funny and creative, Tipsy Elves' impressive stock of costumes is just waiting to be perused.
Alien couples costume: $149.90 (for both) at Tipsy ElvesShop costumes at Tipsy Elves
14
Walmart
Walmart
Best for: ready-to-wear costumes at affordable prices.

Find a frightful selection of costumes for vampires, pirates, Disney characters and more at Walmart, at all price points that won't scare you.
Dark Red Riding Hood costume: $66.98 at WalmartShop costumes at Walmart
15
Yandy
Yandy
Best for: scantily clad costumes and outfits with humorous themes.

If sexy Halloween is what you're after, Yandy's slinky and lingerie-inspired offerings will not disappoint. Find skimp-ified versions of well-known film characters, costumes with tongue-in-cheek social takes, and a whole host of costume basics like fishnets and heels.
Xtina-inspired costume: $98.95 at YandyShop costumes at Yandy
