Amid Crippling Wildfire Smoke, White House Memo Blasts GOP Climate Denial

“Study after study has proven that in many cases the waves of jobs the Inflation Reduction Act is creating are disproportionally flowing to red states as companies invest to make everything from electric vehicles to solar panels. To trade those benefits for more Big Oil subsidies is senseless.

The House GOP’s effort to repeal these jobs would have been a devastating and unconscionable attack on middle class families in their own districts, on American manufacturing, on our competitiveness with China, and on Americans across the country enduring the never-before-seen safety and health threats of climate change.

The American people want the stability, high-quality jobs, lower energy bills, and curbed dangers that President Biden’s leadership is providing when it comes to climate.

Selling hardworking families and manufacturing out to Chinese industry *while* worsening the pain of extreme weather just so rich special interests can gain new deficit-increasing tax giveaways remains unacceptable.”