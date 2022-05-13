Money

Bitcoin Tumbles In Wild Week For Cryptocurrency

One of the crypto industry’s highest-profile companies lost a third of its market value -- and that's just for starters.
Matt Ott and Ken Sweet
It’s been a wild week in crypto, even by crypto standards. Bitcoin tumbled, stablecoins were anything but stable and one of the crypto industry’s highest-profile companies lost a third of its market value.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Kin Cheung via AP
It’s been a wild week in crypto, even by crypto standards. Bitcoin tumbled, stablecoins were anything but stable and one of the crypto industry’s highest-profile companies lost a third of its market value.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a wild week in crypto, even by crypto standards.

Bitcoin tumbled, stablecoins were anything but stable and one of the crypto industry’s highest-profile companies lost a third of its market value.

Here’s a look at some major developments in cryptocurrencies this week:

BITCOIN

The price of bitcoin dropped to around $25,420 this week, its lowest level since December 2020, according to CoinDesk. It steadied around $30,000 Friday, but that’s still less than half the price bitcoin fetched last November.

Some bitcoin proponents have said the digital currency could protect its holders against inflation and act as a hedge against a decline in the stock market. Lately, it’s done neither. Inflation at the consumer level rose 8.3% in April compared to a year ago, a level last seen in the early ’80′s. With the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to try to tamp down inflation, investors are dumping risky assets, including stocks and crypto. The S&P 500 is down more than 15% this year. Bitcoin has dropped about 37% year to date.

Other cryptos have fared just as poorly. Ethereum has dropped 44% and dogecoin, a cryptocurrency favored by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has fallen 53%.

STABLECOIN COLLAPSE

Stablecoins have been viewed as a safe harbor haven among cryptocurrencies. That’s because the value of many stablecoins is pegged to a government-backed currency, such as the U.S. dollar, or precious metals such as gold.

But this week one of the more widely-used stablecoins, Terra, experienced the cryptocurrency equivalent of a run on the bank.

Terra is a stablecoin in a cryptocurrency ecosystem known as Terra Luna. Terra is an algorithmic stable coin, which means it adjusted its supply through complicated buying and selling to keep its peg to $1. Terra was also fueled by an incentive program that gave its holders high yields on their Terra. Luna was the coin meant to be used in the ecosystem to buy and sell assets, and at its peak it was worth more than $100.

Even though the developers of Terra said its algorithms would backstop the stablecoin, they decided to further backstop it with holdings of bitcoin.

Terra’s problems started from a combination of withdrawals of hundreds of millions, perhaps billions, of dollars from Anchor, a platform that supported the stablecoin. Combined with worries overall about cryptocurrencies, and the drop in bitcoin’s price, Terra started to lose its peg to the dollar. The bitcoin that Terra held was also worth less than they paid for it, and selling those bitcoin into the market caused bitcoin prices to fall even further.

Efforts by Terra’s developers to shore up liquidity failed. On Friday, Terra had fallen to 14 cents and Luna was trading at a value of less than one ten thousandth of one cent.

COINBASE

Coinbase lost about a third of its value this week, during which the cryptocurrency trading platform reported that active monthly users fell by 19% in the first quarter amid the decline in crypto values.

Investors had been running for the exits even before Coinbase reported a $430 million quarterly loss. Shares closed Thursday at $58.50. On the day of its initial public offering just 13 months ago, shares reached $429 each.

In a letter to shareholders, Coinbase said it believed that current market conditions were not permanent and it remained focused on the long-term while prioritizing product development. While most Wall Street analysts expect Coinbase to weather the storm, they’re also warning that increased regulation of cryptocurrencies could hamper the company’s growth.

REGULATORS

There has been a lot of talk about regulating cryptocurrencies, but little in the way of action.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to the volatility in the crypto markets this week, said Thursday that the U.S. needs a regulatory framework to guard against the risks surrounding cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

In March, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said new forms of digital money such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins present risks to the U.S. financial system and will require new rules to protect consumers. This Monday, right before the implosion of Terra, the Fed said in its semiannual report on financial stability that stablecoins are vulnerable to “runs” that could harm owners of the coins.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has said that the crypto industry is “rife with fraud, scams and abuse” and that his agency needs more authority from Congress — and more funding — to regulate the market.

Britain has unveiled plans to regulate stablecoins as part of a broader plan to become a global hub for digital payments. European Union lawmakers have agreed on draft rules for cryptoassets, but still have to negotiate a final bill.

__

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed.

Popular in the Community

CongressNew Yorkwall streetelon muskJanet Yellen

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

Can’t Find Baby Formula During The Shortage? Here’s What To Do (And Not Do).

Work/Life

7 Unspoken Job Interview Rules That Everyone Needs To Know

Relationships

The Rude Wedding Guest Behavior You May Be Guilty Of

Wellness

What Are Uterine Fibroids? Symptoms And Risk Factors You Should Know.

Parenting

SI Swimsuit Features First Model With Visible C-Section Scar, And The Reactions Are Mixed

Food & Drink

This James Beard Nominee Started Her Restaurant By Googling ‘How Do You Start A Food Business’

Relationships

21 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Probably Haven’t Seen Before

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

These Sandals Look Just Like Birkenstocks, Without The Hefty Price Tag

Shopping

This $15 Makeup Tool Makes Your Skin Look Like Filtered Perfection

Shopping

The Genius Summer Accessory You Had No Idea You Were Missing

Shopping

This $15 Lip Jelly Is The Perfect Nude Gloss For Women Of Color

Style & Beauty

Does Perfume Go Bad? Here's What You Need To Know

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting San Francisco

Shopping

31 TikTok Famous Beauty Products That Are Worth The Hype

Work/Life

Spain Is About To Become The First European Country To Offer Menstrual Leave

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Cookware Brand Just Launched Two New Colors With A Beloved Celeb

Shopping

You Need This Portable Neck Fan For The Summer

Food & Drink

12 Affordable, Delicious Meals You Can Cook With A Can Of Fish

Shopping

Keep Your Feet Comfy And Blister-Free With Spring's Biggest Shoe Trend: Loafers

Wellness

Experts Predict If And When COVID Will Become A Seasonal Illness

Shopping

The Best Items To Have If You Leave Your Dog Or Cat Home Alone

Shopping

Your Perfume Stash Isn't Complete Without These Unisex Scents

Shopping

'The ChomChom Roller Picked Up So Much Fur The Vacuum Couldn’t'

Shopping

11 Outdoor Furniture Sets That Won’t Break the Bank

Shopping

The Beauty Products You Need To Stay On Trend This Spring

Parenting

How Soon Is Too Soon To Become Attached To Your New Partner’s Children?

Food & Drink

Are Carrageenan And Other Ingredients In Non-Dairy Milks As Bad As People Say?

Shopping

20 Things To Wear On An Airplane So Your Flight Isn't As Terrible

Shopping

The Best Comfy Wireless Bras That Actually Provide Support

Shopping

Ditch The Heels For These Fancy Flats At Your Upcoming Weddings

Shopping

The Target Home Decor Line You Probably Didn't Know Was From Joanna Gaines

Shopping

Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 You Won't Have To Feel Guilty About Losing

Shopping

The Best Stain Remover You'll Ever Use Is Less Than $3

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Hilarious Insults Kids Come Up With

Shopping

The Best Outdoor Grills For Summer, According To Reviews

Shopping

Breathable Women's Pants To Help You Nail The Coastal Grandmother Look

Shopping

41 Easy Ways To Help Make Your Backyard The Best On The Block

Style & Beauty

Aging Gracefully Can Be Scary, But Psychologists Reveal How To Shift Your Narrative

Shopping

The Must-Have Items From The Home Edit Collection At Walmart