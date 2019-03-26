Starkovphoto via Getty Images

Stocking up on trendy items during end-of-season sales isn’t the right move for everyone. But if it works for you, now’s the time to grab a winter jacket at a deep discount, setting you up for a cozy start to next winter.

Whether you were iffy on the teddy bear coat trend that took fall 2018 by storm or are just determined to find something to keep you warmer next year, there are tons of outerwear styles on sale right now.

With all eyes looking toward the warmer weather, it’s easy to leave the winter blues behind us. Stores like Zappos, Nordstrom and ASOS have some great deals on spring styles, but look a little closer and you’ll find some great deals on winter’s best outerwear styles.

To narrow it down, we’ve rounded up some of the on-sale winter styles we’ve got our eyes on to save for next year.

Take a look below: