These 32 Things Under $25 Will Help Make Your Travel Experience A Lil’ Bit Comfier

Popular items from this list:
- A clever luggage strap
- A pair of compression socks
- A roll-on migraine stick for a quick fix when a headache hits
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A 2-in-1 travel blanket and pillow
Promising review:
"I bought this product before taking a six-hour flight, and it was a lifesaver.
The pillow has a strap behind it to put it on your luggage so that it doesn't have to be carried. Very convenient when traveling. The blanket kept me warm on the plane and when the blanket is folded into the pillow it is also comfortable. Would definitely recommend." — Robynn
A pack of mini toothbrushes
Promising review:
"These are a game-changer. I wear retainers and travel often, so I don’t always have access to a bathroom/sink to brush my teeth. All you have to do is bite down and brush. No water, no gargling or spitting, and no mess." — Carlo
A clever luggage strap
Promising review:
"I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." — Michele
A pair of memory foam shoe inserts guaranteed to put a lil' pep back in your step
Promising review
: "Bought these so I could walk comfortably in boots and boooooy were these GREAT! Went on a trip and walked all over Paris and London dawn to dusk three days in a row and my feet were walking on clouds!
Best purchase I've made in a while." — Anna Juneby
A set of wildly popular wireless, waterproof Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of total playtime (with the earbuds able to play for 10+ hours on a single charge!).
I was one of those people still walking around with a cord dangling from my ears because I could never find a wireless pair that worked for me. Enter these life-changing earbuds! I tried all the different silicone ear tips included and got the perfect fit.
I use them for both listening to music/podcasts and talking on the phone. The sound quality is amazing and I have to charge these MAYBE once a week depending on how much I use them.
I'm never going back to AirPods... or dangly wires.Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Kate Arnold
Or wireless headband headphones
The headband has a breathable mesh lining on the inside with hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking material to keep you comfortable while you wear them. The soft, stretchy material is designed to fit most head sizes. The headband is machine washable, too! Simply remove the control pod before putting it in the washing machine. Promising review
: "My husband and I travel a lot! I bought each of us one for our last cruise. They were a Godsend! The headband is easy to use and holds a charge for days
. We were able to Bluetooth to our own devices. They are comfortable enough to sleep in, we slept with ours on every night for the seven-day cruise.
We find ourselves using them a lot here at home as well. The material is comfortable and breathable. I don't think it would keep your ears very warm in the cold but I also don't think the material is thick enough for you to sweat in either. Overall we are both very pleased and plan to purchase some for Christmas and birthday gifts." — Jenn S.
High-waisted pocket leggings
Promising review:
"If you’re on the fence about buying these leggings, DO IT. I bought a black pair (plus size) to see how they’d fit and let me tell you! I have wide hips, big thighs, and a large behind, and these leggings fit perfectly! Even better, THEY ARE NOT SEE-THROUGH
when I bend over!! I’ve never found leggings that weren’t sheer when I bent over before! I bought eight more in different colors and they all are the same quality!
I love them so much that over a year later I bought two more black pairs!! I recommend these leggings to everyone I hear talking about the difficulties of finding good leggings. I swear I wear these to work three times a week, at least. I love them!!" — hali howard
Or some soft, hybrid leggings and joggers that'll feel like comfy pajamas
Promising review
: "I work from home and now I only want to wear these pants. They are super comfy and very versatile.
Perfect for a casual look, working out, traveling, or as just mentioned, working from home. Definitely my new fave." — Alejandra V.
An inflatable travel pillow
Promising review:
"I travel often. As much as I try, I cannot sleep on a plane. With this new pillow, I can. My favorite is that I can lean forward with the pillow's support, which is a very comfortable and relaxing position! Especially on long international flights. You can have a nice nap in this position or watch something on your phone. The perfect position pillow." — Brenda
Portable soap paper sheets
Promising review:
"I saw these all over TikTok and since I'm going on a road trip across the states, I thought why not? We all know those rest stops that run out of soap so you either use hand sanitizer (if you're lucky) or wet your hands with just water to trick your conscience into thinking you didn't just leave a dirty bathroom without washing your hands. The sheets are super thin but when you wet them, they create so much lather. I probably stared at my hands in disbelief for a good solid 10 seconds.
They definitely feel clean and the smell is a light floral type. I definitely recommend these to have with you regardless what you are doing that day. Plus, these little guys are super tiny and can go into the tiniest purses or even your pockets in your jeans." — Cookie Monster
And some laundry soap sheets
Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops at places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets, I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went."
— Katie Fujarski
A luggage-mounted cup caddy
Check out this TikTok of the cup caddy
in action.Promising review
: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things.
I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
An in-flight phone mount
Check out a TikTok of the in-flight phone mount
in action!Promising review:
"I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers.
However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
Body Glide anti-blister balm
Check out a TikTok of the anti-blister balm
in action!Promising reviews:
"Saw this product on a TikTok review
and thought to give it a go. I definitely say it causes new shoes to be less painful however if you apply a lot it can be a little transferable on shoes. Overall though I think this product is definitely worth it and it does make a difference with new shoe wear!" — Mich Elle
"This is a MUST if you're breaking in new flats. Helps prevent blisters. So easy and simple, yet effective
." — Amazon Customer
A rechargeable, double-sided hand warmer
The hand warmer takes just two minutes to reach a toasty 107 degrees Fahrenheit!Promising review
: "Quick to warm up and fits perfectly in the palm of my hand, and the flashlight is handy when I'm looking for something in the bottom of my bag." — Sone
Or a handheld mini fan
It's USB rechargeable with two speed options!
See a TikTok of the handheld mini fan
in action.Promising review:
"Bought this after seeing it on TikTok, and wow. Where has this been all my life?
A portable charger (extra, because I already have one), a fan with two settings (this kept me cool during my brother’s outdoor college graduation), and a flashlight (perfect for finding my phone when I drop it in my car). It’s a great little thing that adds that extra EXTRA-ness to your life.
" — Angie
Silicone earplugs when you desperately need to block out sound
Promising review:
"I have to first say, I had a few steps in my anti-ear popping process. First, I took a decongestant starting 48 hours before my flight going by the regiment on the box. The day before my flight, I used Debrox
to unclog my ears according to the regiment on the box. The day of my flight I put the Earplanes in while we were on the ground and kept them in the entire flight. When I say I had NO EAR POPPING!!! I was on a long flight with a layover, and for the first leg, I had a little popping (like a painless crackle), but for the rest of the flight and the return, I had absolutely no popping.
For one of my flights. I didn’t even realize we were landing because I was watching movies with no pain! I have used ear plugs before but there is something about Earplanes that set them apart from regular ear plugs. I normally get really painful popping (I mean scared to sneeze or cough because they hurt so bad), but I had absolutely no pain. I will be using this combination EVERY TIME I fly from now on." — jahnese
A portable white noise machine
Promising review
: "NEED!!! This little sound machine is amazing. The sound is surprisingly loud for how small it is!!! We sleep with one every night. This little guy is perfect for fitting in luggage and helping to block out any sounds from the resort
. Get it!" — LexK
Flushable toilet seat covers
Promising review:
"These are perfect to take when traveling, because you never know if you’re gonna come across a nasty bathroom. They’re compact and they come in packs of 10, so they're small enough to put in your bag or even your pocket." — ChrisB_DZ
Reusable Sea-Bands if you want to live your best wanderlust life without motion sickness
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
. Promising review:
"I have always suffered from motion sickness. My whole life I have hated long car rides, even short car rides. As soon as I get in the car and buckle in, I already feel the nausea. I bought these for a 16-hour road trip, and they worked 100%. I felt perfectly comfortable the whole way through.
I could even watch movies and text on my phone and feel alright. My two daughters suffer from the same thing (ages 1 and 3) to the point where they couldn't keep any food down. The kids bands
worked for them 100% of the time, too. 10/10 recommend. I'll be buying more for sure." — Veronica
A memory foam seat cushion
Promising review
: "On long car trips I always ended up squirming around trying to get comfortable and ease the pressure on my tailbone. This cushion has changed all that and I no longer have that problem. I’ll probably get another one for the home office. Great find!" — Izzy P.
And a stick-on shade, which will def come in handy on road trips when the sun is just way too bright
Promising review:
"These shades work great. With a freshly cleaned window, they stick to the glass quickly, even in Arizona. They fold up easily and stay on indefinitely." — Brad
Gyan Yankovich / BuzzFeed
A pair of compression socks
Read more about compression socks and long flights at Cleveland Clinic
. Promising review:
"These socks do the job and have become essential travel gear for my wife and me. They help prevent tired and bloated feet and legs on long flights and ensure our feeling safe from the attendant risks of poor circulation from lack of movement on these fights (which we take regularly).
Have immediately purchased pairs for friends." — Burt
Or a shorter pair of compression foot sleeves
Read more about how a lack of arch support can aggravate plantar fasciitis at the American Podiatric Medical Association
.Promising review:
"I went on my first walk in years without pain the second day of trying these socks! I had almost given up trying to relieve the intense burning/soreness due to my plantar fasciitis, but I decided to try one last product. These socks have already changed my life and have allowed me to start working out again!
Highly recommend." — Emily
A roll-on migraine stick for a quick fix when a headache hits
Promising review:
"I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine since I started using it.
" — Amanda Braswell
And a tiny travel face ice roller
Promising review
: "I bought this because I wake up in the morning with very puffy eyes and my jaw is always sore from overnight grinding.
I’m not going to say this is a cure all, but it is extremely soothing to roll on the skin. It isn’t excessively cold to where my skin burns when using it, and it’s small and slim enough to pop in luggage when traveling
." — Liz
An adventure-friendly fanny pack
Promising review:
"Very happy with my purchase. Got this for my trip to Colombia. I was looking at more expensive fanny packs but settled on this for the reviews. It’s very well-made for the price. It withstood many hikes to waterfalls, horseback riding, and city tours among others. I wore it as shown in the picture and love the fact that there’s a pocket that’s hidden that sits on my chest at all times where I kept my passport, extra cash, and travel documents.
I was able to fit my camera, iPhone, earbuds, shades, charger, and a couple of other knickknacks without a problem. Wasn’t a fanny pack guy before now but I’m a believer LOL." — IWG MD
Some travel-size hand sanitizer bottles
Promising review
: "Bought for international travel. Just the right size to pass airport security.
Lightweight so easy to pop in pockets to carry daily.
And it must have helped as I didn’t catch a cold either during or after traveling. Used in conjunction with anti-bacterial wipes." — laurence r stevens
And a resealable pack of antibacterial wipes
Promising review:
"As a flight attendant I always need wipes. These small packs are great for putting in your purse and having on the go. The bundle pack is a great value." — SJ1326
A slouchy beanie to ensure maximum warmth
There's also an adorable pom-pom version
of this hat!Promising review:
"This beanie went with me everywhere this winter. If it wasn’t on my head, it was in my purse. I love the slouchiness of it, it’s very warm.
The inside is a soft velour, it’s well made and durable, and it stretches to fit any size head. I plan to purchase this in additional colors for next winter." — Elizabeth
Or a packable sun visor for staying stylish in the sun if you're exchanging winter weather for a tropical vacation
The wide brim provides much more UV protection than regular caps!Promising review:
"I have long hair and always avoided hats because I hate having my hair sweating against my neck in a low bun or ponytail. With this sun visor-summer hat combo, I can keep my hair in a top knot and still keep my face and neck protected from the sun while catching a nice breeze.
This is perfect (although a little large in circumference and I have a big head 7 3/4 hat size) and it’s adjustable and can fit any head size. It rolls up well and has an elastic to keep it rolled. I’ll be recommending this item to all my friends!" — Amazon Customer
Finally, a packable rain jacket that'll save some major space in your suitcase
Promising review:
"So comfy and an amazing windbreaker! Bought this for my trip to Scotland and it was perfect. It is waterproof and kept me warm even though it’s lightweight." — Makayla Scott