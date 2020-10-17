Thousands Join Nationwide Women's Marches To Protest Barrett Supreme Court Nomination

Thousands of people — some dressed as the titular handmaidens from “The Handmaid’s Tale” — joined demonstrations in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of other cities across the country on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump and his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The Republican-led Senate is scheduled to hold its first vote to confirm Barrett next week, less than two weeks before the general election. Democrats have vehemently opposed Barrett’s confirmation, characterizing the rushed effort to install Barrett as a power grab by the GOP.

Paul Morigi via Getty Images Women dressed as handmaidens protest against Donald Trump's presidency on Saturday.

Critics fear that Barrett’s confirmation could lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the loss of health insurance for millions of Americans, among other seismic changes.

“Women are threatened in a world where a Christian theocracy is threatening to take over,” protester Kelsey Weir told The Washington Post, referring to Barrett’s leadership position in the Christian group People of Praise. “This is the crisis for our world. The next few weeks are going to decide so many things for women.”

Our marchers in Phoenix, AZ! #CountOnUs pic.twitter.com/NeQ192DDLA — Women's March - Text VOTE to 44310 (@womensmarch) October 17, 2020

We are united for justice and change. @womensmarch is marching today and turning out in record numbers. Today in Fort Lauderdale we ensured our vote counts #CountOnUs @michellecarroll @HolnessD9 pic.twitter.com/VCKxzThR40 — Caitlan Etchevers (@cmaeetchevers) October 17, 2020

Over 500 people at Tucson's @womensmarch pic.twitter.com/YIhnwFOXEm — Pima County Democratic Party (@PimaDems) October 17, 2020

Happening now: @womensmarch is holding its second DC march this year to call for a coronavirus relief package, pay tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and protest Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination. 📸: @EvyMages pic.twitter.com/bwMVgBmR9a — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) October 17, 2020

I’m proud of my daughter for wanting to make her voice heard in Ocala today. #WomensMarch #CountOnUs pic.twitter.com/XZm6asM7rS — Leia (@princessswigg) October 17, 2020

We’re at the @womensmarch in Brooklyn. Come find us at Grand Army Plaza in from of the Brooklyn Public Library—stepping off soon! #CountOnUs #Persist #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/vOJGyYHZCW — Persist Brooklyn 🗽💙🇺🇸 #SCOTUS (@PersistBrooklyn) October 17, 2020

This family came from Boston to attend the Supreme Court protests as well as today’s @womensmarch. Their mother says this is her daughter’s third #WomensMarch and her son’s second. #WomensMarch2020 @wusa9 #RBG #johnlewis pic.twitter.com/rn8TRsiRir — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) October 17, 2020

Women’s March organizers said more than 116,000 people nationwide had pledged to participate in marches or other actions, including virtual events, on Saturday.

“We want our lives back from this administration. And we want a whole different future: a story we are all written into,” the organization wrote on Twitter. “We aren’t scared ― we’re mobilized, we’re organized, and most of all, we’re motivated ... Women have the power to end this presidency.”

As the Post noted, a smaller counter-protest attended by supporters of Barrett was also organized in D.C. on Saturday. Those protesters held up placards with pro-life messages and phrases like, “I’m with her” and “Confirm Amy.”

