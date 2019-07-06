Undocumented Workers Fired From Trump's Golf Clubs Ask Him To Help Them Stay In U.S.

Nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants fired from President Donald Trump’s golf clubs are asking him to help them stay in the United States.

Twenty-one former employees, some of whom had worked at Trump’s properties for more than a decade, requested a meeting with the president so they could make their case, according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post and published earlier this week﻿.

“We are modest people who represent the dreams of the 11 million undocumented men, women and children who live and work in this country,” they wrote. “We love America and want to talk to you about helping to give us a chance to become legal.”

Last year, a maid at Trump’s club in Bedminster, New Jersey, revealed to The New York Times that she and some of her co-workers were undocumented immigrants. A supervisor who was aware of their status allegedly threatened to use it against those who complained about working conditions.

A Post investigation found in February that Trump’s businesses had a long history of employing undocumented workers, despite his populist rhetoric and his efforts as president to crack down on immigration.

Now, those who have been terminated are urging Trump to “recall how hard we worked for you, your family and your golf clubs.”

“You know we are hard workers and that we are not criminals or seeking a free ride in America,” the group wrote in its letter. “We pay all our taxes, love our faith and our family, and simply want to find a place for ourselves to make America even better.”

The workers concluded by saying they believe the president “will do the right thing to find a home for us here in America so that we can step out of the shadows and not deport us and our friends and family.”

The White House said Wednesday that it is “reviewing” the message, according to The Associated Press.