Surf's Up, Dawg! Gnarly Pups Catch Waves At World Dog Surfing Championship

Here’s to the world’s most wholesome surf competition.

A bunch of very cool dogs went toe to toe at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, California over the weekend for the World Dog Surfing Championships. The event, which donates a portion of its proceeds to dog-related nonprofits, invites surfer dogs and their human pals to hang ten at the beach for a day of activities, including surf and doggy costume competitions, dog adoptions, a pet wellness fair and a “yappy hour” to end the festivities.

“Humans aren’t the only ‘surf dogs’ – surfers’ four-legged friends love water too, and many even like catching waves,” the event’s website said. “These amphibious canines are special creatures: Top surfers believe that dogs who learn to surf develop a unique attitude, knowing they have something that sets them apart from other dogs.”

Surf prizes are awarded based on dog size and other categories, including tandem dogs and human/dog tandem. Skyler, an Australian cattle dog, won the top prize, placing first in the Top Dog Final Overall Champ.

Check out Skyler and some of her very worthy competitors below. Give them all a bone!

