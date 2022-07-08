'X-Factor' Singer Mourns Fiancée 3 Weeks After She Dies On Wedding Day

Singer Tom Mann says he is “still in shock” after his fiancée, Danielle Hampson, died three weeks ago on the couple’s wedding day.

“Nearly 3 weeks on from what will always remain the worst day of my life. Still in shock & still no words - my beautiful Dani is an indescribable loss,” the former “X-Factor” star wrote in an Instagram Story Thursday.

The two have a baby boy, named Bowie, who turns 2 in October.

“Nothing can be said or done,” Mann said, thanking people for the “immense amount of love, kindness & support” that both he and Hampson’s family have received.

“In this darkest of times, it is extremely difficult to feel anything other than sadness, let alone gratitude, but we have found glimpses of feeling that union of love that has come from far & wide for our Dani.”

Mann, who appeared on “X-Factor” in 2014 as part of the musical group Stereo Kicks, announced Hampson’s death on June 18 ― the same day that the two were due to tie the knot. A cause of death has not been revealed.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” he wrote at the time of the “irreversible heartbreak” he experienced.

“We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle,” he added, alongside a black-and-white photo of Hampson and their son. “I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Hampson’s father, Martin, later posted a tribute to his daughter in the days after her death, saying that “these are words that no parent should ever have to write.”

“Se was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself, and as a result was loved by everyone,” he added. “We are all devastated and utterly heartbroken. People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken.”

