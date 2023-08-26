Zendaya Shows Off Her Basketball Skills During School Visit With Tom Holland

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Zendaya may be able to add a basketball star to her lengthy list of accolades.

The actor was captured in an Instagram video posted on Friday throwing an assist to “Hustle” actor Elvin Rodriguez during a visit to a school in her hometown of Oakland, California.

Rodriguez posted clips of the alley-oop on his Instagram account, writing in one post: “ZENDAYA deserves a TEN-DAYA.”

Advertisement

The Emmy winner’s boyfriend, “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland, also joined her for the event hosted by nonprofit organizations Hoopbus, Project Backboard, and local Oakland brand Oaklandish.

In another video, Holland is seen learning impressive basketball spinning tricks from Harlem Globetrotter player Sam Diaz.

Diaz posted the clip on his Instagram account, writing in one caption: “Who can say they taught Spider-Man some tricks.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya photographed at the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. via Associated Press

Advertisement

Zendaya recently discussed her notoriously private relationship with Holland in an Elle profile published on Wednesday.

After years of rumors about their romance, the couple appeared to make their relationship Instagram official in 2021.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she told Elle. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”