Just A Few Extremely Funny Ways People Are Passing The Time In Quarantine

Practicing social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak can leave many of us feeling like we have way too much time on our hands. Board games have become bored games, the NBA is MIA and Netflix and chill has lost its thrill.

Social media hasn’t exactly been a great distraction either, thanks to the rampant spread of misinformation and good ’ole xenophobia.

But occasionally, one can log onto their favorite platform and stumble upon a gem — like a video of actor Judi Dench wearing a dog hat and reminding people, “To just keep laughing, that’s all we can do.”

Here at HuffPost, we’ve decided to take her advice and comb through the interwebs to find some very funny — and nonoffensive — videos of people dealing with their quarantine boredom in very creative ways.

So scroll down and giggle, because as Dame Dench said, for many of us it’s all we can do right now:

day 1 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/AlLxsqDToD — it's liz (@tzukika) March 14, 2020

Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV — Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020