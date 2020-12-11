10 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week just ended. Check them out below.
Above: Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first patient in the U.K. to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry, England, on Tuesday.
Snow blankets the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday.
An African penguin swims in a water tank called “Penguin in the Sky” at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo on Friday.
Artist Benjamin Clegg’s “Rainbow in the Dark” at Light Up Trails at the Wiston Estate in Steyning, England, on Wednesday.
Kiters take part in the annual Siberia Cup outside Novosibirsk, Russia, on Sunday.
The Rev. Enzo Fortunato uncovers a nurse figurine outside the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in honor of medical workers who battle COVID-19 in Assisi, Italy, on Monday.
“Fantasies Afloat” holiday decorations on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Wednesday.
Blonde d’Aquitaine cattle graze in the countryside near Évron, France, on Tuesday.
“Aachoo!!” is new street art by Banksy in Totterdown, England, seen on Thursday.
Fog shrouds buildings in Xiangyang, China, on Wednesday.