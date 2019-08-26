2019 MTV Video Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Since we’re saying thank you, next to pitting women against each other, let’s just celebrate pop music reigning supreme at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift leading the pack with 12 nominations each.

The 36th annual ceremony kicked off Monday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco taking the reins from no one as the master of ceremonies ― last year’s ceremony was a host-less affair ― as music’s biggest stars gathered to celebrate the year’s best music videos.

When it comes to the VMAs, it’s better to expect the unexpected, as the awards show is best remembered for its wildest moments (Miley twerking, Kanye interrupting, Britney and Madonna kissing, etc.) and career-making performances.

But besides major moments from Grande and Swift, who’s opening the show with back-to-back numbers, it’s safe to say newcomers Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X will make an impression. After battling it out on the Billboard charts all summer, the two scored nine and eight nominations respectively and are the frontrunners in the Best New Artist category.

And prepare as best you can for everybody to lose control when Missy Elliot takes the stage to accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and performs a medley of her greatest hits.

Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello, Normani, Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Ozuna and H.E.R are also set to perform, while famous faces like the cast of “The Sopranos,” “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team players Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris will be on hand to present the awards.

Check out the complete list of nominees and winners below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Taylor Swift performs songs from her new album "Lover" at the Amazon Prime Day concert.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi

CNCO

WINNER: Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Getty Editorial Ariana Grande takes the stage while headlining 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Khalid – “Talk”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

WINNER: Cardi B – “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai – “Trip”

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”

Noam Galai via Getty Images Lil Nas X will perform his hit single "Panini" at the awards show.

BEST K-POP

WINNER: BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 – “Regular”

EXO – “Tempo”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”

Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”

Maluma – “Mala Mía”

WINNER: ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

Simone Joyner via Getty Images Billie Eilish is heading into the night with nine nominations.

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz – “Low”

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

twenty one pilots – “My Blood”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Killers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”

John Legend – “Preach”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny​

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Steve Granitz via Getty Images BTS is up for an award in the newly created Best K-Pop category.

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer​

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX​

BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic​

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal​

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux​

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter​

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler​

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Choreography by Ryan Heffington​

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – “Almeda” – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Choreography by Rie Hata​

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst​

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange – “Almeda” – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides