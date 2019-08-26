ENTERTAINMENT

2019 MTV Video Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are tied for the most nominations with 12 nods each, including Video of the Year.

Since we’re saying thank you, next to pitting women against each other, let’s just celebrate pop music reigning supreme at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift leading the pack with 12 nominations each. 

The 36th annual ceremony kicked off Monday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco taking the reins from no one as the master of ceremonies ― last year’s ceremony was a host-less affair ― as music’s biggest stars gathered to celebrate the year’s best music videos. 

When it comes to the VMAs, it’s better to expect the unexpected, as the awards show is best remembered for its wildest moments (Miley twerking, Kanye interrupting, Britney and Madonna kissing, etc.) and career-making performances. 

But besides major moments from Grande and Swift, who’s opening the show with back-to-back numbers, it’s safe to say newcomers Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X will make an impression. After battling it out on the Billboard charts all summer, the two scored nine and eight nominations respectively and are the frontrunners in the Best New Artist category. 

And prepare as best you can for everybody to lose control when Missy Elliot takes the stage to accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and performs a medley of her greatest hits. 

Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello, Normani, Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Ozuna and H.E.R are also set to perform, while famous faces like the cast of “The Sopranos,” “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team players Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris will be on hand to present the awards. 

Check out the complete list of nominees and winners below: 

 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole –  “a lot” 
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” 
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” 
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” 
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B 
Billie Eilish 
Ariana Grande 
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes

 

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings” 
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” 
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” 
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” 

Taylor Swift performs songs from her new album "Lover" at the Amazon Prime Day concert. 

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ava Max
Billie Eilish 
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA 

 

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” 
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” 
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

 

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi
CNCO
WINNER: Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo

Ariana Grande takes the stage while headlining 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” 
Khalid – “Talk”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” 
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

 

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”
21 Savage ft. J. Cole –  “a lot” 
WINNER: Cardi B – “Money” 
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” 
Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

 

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer” 
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been” 
Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man” 
Ella Mai – “Trip” 
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” 

 

Lil Nas X will perform his hit single "Panini" at the awards show. 

BEST K-POP

WINNER: BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” 
BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love” 
Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog” 
NCT 127 – “Regular” 
EXO – “Tempo” 

 

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto” 
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA” 
Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma” 
Maluma – “Mala Mía”
WINNER: ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

 

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo” 
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” 
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name” 
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier” 
Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity” 

Billie Eilish is heading into the night with nine nominations. 

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It” 
Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick” 
Imagine Dragons – “Natural”
Lenny Kravitz – “Low” 
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” 
twenty one pilots – “My Blood” 

 

VIDEO FOR GOOD 

Halsey – “Nightmare” 
The Killers – “Land of the Free” 
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train” 
John Legend – “Preach” 
Lil Dicky – “Earth”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” 

 

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic​
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny​
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift 

BTS is up for an award in the newly created Best K-Pop category. 

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi​
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer​
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX​

 

BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic​
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal​

 

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux​
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter​
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler​

 

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna​
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Choreography by Ryan Heffington​
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange – “Almeda” – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Choreography by Rie Hata​

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst​
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Solange – “Almeda” – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

